Pool for COVID-19 boosters expanded
Coloradans who received COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get booster shots under certain conditions, according to the Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery newsletter.
The CDC approval greatly expands the pool of who can get additional doses. In addition to approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, the CDC authorized a “mix and match” approach to the shots, noting that people may get a different type of vaccine for their booster than their original shot, the newsletter states.
“Pitkin County Public Health wants to remind everyone that they are considered fully vaccinated after their initial dose regime and that members of the general public who are fully vaccinated are still incredibly well protected against severe illness from COVID-19,” the newsletter says.
Booster doses are important for the community’s most vulnerable and at-risk members. They are also available “for anyone who feels that they would benefit from receiving one,” the newsletter adds.
For more information, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/clinic-info/.
John Oates, Choir of Man to perform at opera house
The Wheeler Opera House has announced that John Oates will take the stage for an intimate acoustic show, “An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp,” on Dec. 29.
Additionally, on Jan. 13, the Wheeler will welcome Choir of Man. Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the opera house box office, 320 E. Hyman Ave. Tickets also are available at aspenshowtix.com.
“While these two shows couldn’t seem more different, at their heart they offer the same experience: absolutely remarkable artists lifting us up in an unforgettable setting,” Wheeler Opera House Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said in a news release.
“The phenomenal John Oates will share songs and stories from over the past decades, with just John and Guthrie Trapp showcasing their dynamic talents. Choir of Man, on the other hand, is the opposite of an acoustic evening: It’s a full-throttle, feel-good concert with audience interaction, comedy and jaw-dropping singing and harmonies,” she added.
Both shows promise to be highlights of the opera house’s 2021-22 season, the release adds. Visit wheeleroperahouse.com for more information.