Aspen’s story earns spot among top green locales
Aspen recently earned a spot among the 2022 Green Destinations top 100 sustainable stories list, which includes innovative and effective good-practice reports from travel locales that inspire responsible tourism leadership.
The designation recognizes destinations “that are working hard and making progress towards a more sustainable tourism industry, while creating a more attractive experience for local communities and travelers,” according to a news release from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
Green Destinations is a nonprofit foundation for sustainable destination development and recognition, accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. With the award, Aspen also is mentioned on the “Good Travel” guide, which increases visibility and reaches conscious travelers interested in visiting a sustainable destination through the Good Travel Guide website.
“This is an exciting first step toward our goal of becoming GSTC-certified as a certified sustainable destination and a great achievement within six months of launching our Aspen Destination Management Plan,” said Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing for ACRA. “We know sustainability is important to the Aspen community and our visitors, and we are eager to learn more as we move through this process.”
Aspen was recognized for the “How To: Aspen” campaign launched by ACRA in 2018 as an educational initiative with positive messages on how to visit and recreate in a sustainable and meaningful way.
SkiCo planning to burn wood piles over two weeks
Aspen Skiing Co. sent out a public notice informing the public that it will burn wood and brush piles at its four ski areas as weather permits over the next two weeks.
The controlled burns are annual events that take place once snow flies and the wildfire threat is reduced. SkiCo wanted people with health issues to be aware of the burning and take precautions as needed.