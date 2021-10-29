Aspen Flight Academy fundraiser at Aspen FBO
An Aspen Flight Academy event, “To Infinity and Beyond,” aims to give the community an opportunity to see the latest in technology and flight training.
The event is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlantic Aviation Hangar, 69 Airport Road. The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. Food, live music, airplane displays and plane rides will be offered, as well as on-site conversations with industry representatives and academy students, according to a news release.
Founded in 2014, the Aspen Flight Academy is a nonprofit organization and flight training school dedicated to giving students the opportunity to become certified pilots. Since 2019, the academy has partnered with the Aspen School District for the Every Student Flies innovative program, which provides the opportunity to experience a flight and learn about aviation careers, the release says.
“Aspen Flight Academy is dedicated to empowering youth and adults to learn about the joys and responsibilities of flying by providing students with the classroom and flight training needed to pilot aircraft,” the release states.
Sponsors of the Aspen Flight Academy include Atlantic Aviation, the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s Fixed Base Operator, which provides the fuel for all academy flights, reducing the cost to families for their students to learn to fly. Other sponsors are: EKS Events, Storm Help Pro, Diamond Aircraft, Global Jet Media, Phillips 66, Red Bird Flight Simulations, Bose Aviation, Best and Co. , Holton Capital Group, The Duck Company, Jeppesen, Avialex, Mt. Propeller, Beringer and Michelin.
Aspen Education Foundation is an underwriter of the Aspen Flight Academy, through a generous donor, the release adds.
Foundation distributes more funds across high country
Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation has distributed $37,500 to eight organizations in the high country region through its Colorado Assistance Fund.
Since its initiation in 2008, CAF has distributed funding in several phases to address different emergency funding needs in Colorado over time. In March 2020, the fund was activated to provide immediate aid to nonprofit organizations and government entities in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release says.
The fund’s 2021 focus was to support cultural community events, festivals and venues that build connection and reignite economic vitality, particularly in rural Colorado. The following organizations have been awarded grants: Aspen Choral Society, $2,500, for a holiday concert; Breckenridge Creative Arts, $5,000, for a Día de los Muertos celebration; Lake County Community Fund of Leadville, $5,000, for Posadas events; Lake Dillon Foundation, for the Performing Arts of Silverthorne, $5,000 for September and December events; The Arts Campus at Willits of Basalt, $5,000, for events including Basalsa; The Vail Jazz Foundation Inc., $5,000, for a Labor Day event; Vail Symposium, $2,500, for a lecture series in September, October and November; Vail Valley Foundation Inc. of Avon, $7,500, for its Love for the Locals series.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making vehicles, visit elpomar.org/grant-making/. The foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado, contributing approximately $22 million annually through grants and community programs to support nonprofits involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives, the release adds.