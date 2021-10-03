Carbondale Tourism seeks feedback from residents, businesses, on impacts
Carbondale Tourism is seeking feedback from residents about the impact of tourism on the community through an online survey this month.
The survey is available on the Carbondale.com website, as well as surveymonkey.com/r/27FMYKD, through Oct. 31. It also will be available via several community social media sites, a news release says.
At the same time, the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce also is surveying businesses within the community, including chamber members, about the impacts of tourism. The tourism stakeholder survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/GN6J86G.
The surveys are part of several tools provided by the Colorado Tourism Office’s Restart Destinations Program, a new industry offering that is part of a series of activities being funded by a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to drive near-term recovery and foster long-term resilience for state tourism, according to the release.
Through this work, the state tourism office seeks to serve as an extended team for Colorado destinations to prioritize and implement collaborative projects that advance recommendations from the forthcoming “Colorado Tourism Roadmap to Recovery,” a new five-year strategic plan.
Carbondale Tourism, along with neighboring Roaring Fork Valley tourism organizations such as the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Visit Glenwood Springs, was selected to participate in the program, which will guide the formation of a valleywide destination stewardship initiative, the release states.
Each community’s tourism organization is currently surveying their residents and local tourism businesses to understand the impacts of tourism, which is under the spotlight in communities locally and regionally as domestic tourism has surged since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic in March 2020.
“We are calling on our community to use their voice and participate in this important survey of Carbondale residents,” said Andrea Stewart, executive director of Carbondale Tourism, in a prepared statement. “This input will help shape the future of our tourism industry, and especially give us a chance to understand how Carbondale as a host community is experiencing the good or bad of tourism as we work with our Roaring Fork Valley partners to develop a regional collaboration and tourism management strategy.”
The Restart Destinations Program runs through June 30. As a participant in the program, Roaring Fork Valley destinations each will receive a recovery assessment, a full-day action planning workshop, 75 hours of technical assistance to advance the designated priority project and $10,000 of direct marketing support from the Colorado Tourism Office.
FirstNet brings wireless coverage to canyon
FirstNet, Built with AT&T is bringing end-to-end wireless coverage to Glenwood Canyon, allowing public safety, residents and local travelers to stay connected.
A network of cell sites, which recently provided temporary emergency communications for first responders during mudslide recovery efforts, have now launched as a permanent wireless solution through most of the canyon, a FirstNet news release states.
“This is the first connectivity of its kind within Glenwood Canyon, a critical transportation corridor that connects the Western Slope of Colorado to the Front Range,” the release says. “The need for communications infrastructure along this artery is crucial, as witnessed [in late July] when multiple large mudslides swept through parts of the canyon closing I-70, trapping motorists and destroying most everything in their path.”
Partnering with public safety entities, the FirstNet team at AT&T quickly deployed dedicated portable emergency equipment to bring wireless coverage to first responders on the scene.
“Finally cell service is coming to Glenwood Canyon,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. “No one likes dead zones and I’m so excited that a major one that frustrates so many drivers, including me, is fixed.”
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purposely built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community, according to the release. It was shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the release adds.