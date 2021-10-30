Local website helps with navigating health insurance
OurVHA.org, the website for the Valley Health Alliance, has been updated to provide resources for both businesses that purchase health insurance for their employees and individuals who purchase their own health insurance, a news release from the nonprofit says.
With insurance season underway, the new OurVHA.org should prove especially useful. The site is designed to help people get the information and connections they need to review the options that are relevant to them. The individual health insurance market opens on Nov. 1 and businesses typically purchase plans for employees at the end of the year, the release states.
The Health Insurance Options button on the home page is the place to start. It then directs people to choose the Individual Exchange or Employer Sponsored Health Insurance options. A third button, “Find a Broker,” lists contact information of local health insurance brokers.
“We’ve been working hard to make changes that make accessing health care easier, whether buying insurance or looking for the right primary care practice for you,” Chris McDowell, executive director of the alliance, said in a prepared statement.
The new website also has a listing of local primary care practices and individual health care providers that are working with VHA to improve outcomes for their patients.
The alliance is a local collaboration of employers and health care providers who have been working to improve health care outcomes and lower costs from Aspen to Parachute. Its work includes developing systems to improve primary care, increasing health insurance options in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys and working with the three local hospitals to lower costs, the release adds.
Get ready for flu season, PitCo advises
Pitkin County is advising people to roll up their sleeves for annual flu immunizations.
In a news release posted on its website earlier this week, the county asks the community to help prevent flu this season.
“This fall and winter it is essential for everyone to do their part to prevent respiratory illness, like flu,” especially with high COVID-19 transmission, limited hospital capacity statewide and a high risk level as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release states.
Suggestions on where to get a flu shot can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com/flu-season/. Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but caused by different viruses. Because some of the symptoms are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference. Testing is the best way to confirm a diagnosis, according to the release.
“It’s safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine, or booster, at the same time. The CDC has given a green light to health care providers to administer both vaccinations at once,” the release adds.