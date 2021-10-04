Pristine Riders invites community to get trashy this Saturday
The inaugural “Pristine Riders Fall’N for Trash Crush” post-summer community cleanup and environmental stewardship event will launch 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Star Nature Preserve’s South Gate Parking lot.
The event will go on rain or shine, according to a Pristine Riders announcement, adding that the nonprofit combines a “love of cycling and cleaning up the environment.”
“The all-volunteer litter cleanup along our local roadways and paths is an ideal way to give back and raise awareness of environmental stewardship, taking ownership of our beloved open spaces and sharing the message to inspire others,” the announcement reads.
Through a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange safety vests will be provided, as well as trash bags. The first 20 volunteers to sign up will receive a complimentary alfresco lunch courtesy of the city of Aspen, and participants will get a chance to win raffle prizes or be honored at the “Trashy Awards.”
“Residents 18 and older are invited and should be prepared with sun protection, long pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing in case of inclement weather,” the announcement advises.
Registration is strongly encouraged, and more information is available by contacting organizer Erik Skarvan at (970) 925-1069 or sundog@sopris.net.
Aspen PD responds to medical call near Eagles Club Sunday
Aspen Police officials taped off sections near Oklahoma Flats Trail and Newbury Park on Sunday when responding to a medical call.
The patient’s injuries were serious enough to warrant a flight to Denver, Sgt. Rick Magnuson confirmed, adding that all involved send well wishes to the family.
While an investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected.