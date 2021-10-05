The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified 38-year-old Loren Ryerson, of Aspen, in an accidental death, though the official cause is pending an autopsy.
On Sunday morning, a homeowner in the Oklahoma Flats area called in a welfare check, which Aspen Police officers responded to, finding a man lying partially in the Roaring Fork River near Newbury Park, the coroner’s office press release explains.
“Ryerson was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and then transferred to St. Anthony Hospital with head trauma from an accidental fall on the south bank of the Roaring Fork River during the early morning of Oct. 3,” it continues.
On Monday, Ryerson was pronounced dead. Neither the coroner’s office nor APD suspect foul play, rather that the circumstances leading to the head trauma were accidental.
“The Ryerson family requests privacy at this time as they spend time with their family,” the press release notes. A memorial is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Bumps restaurant at Buttermilk. All are welcome and encouraged to come donning their best Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche or Rockies regalia in honor of Ryerson’s favorite sports teams.