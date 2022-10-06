Pitkin County Squirm Night happening tonight at Grassroots TV station
In a collaboration between the Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV, candidates for the two contested electoral races in Pitkin County — commissioner and sheriff — will take the hot seat in a 2022 Squirm Night.
The evening will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with Pitkin County Commissioner and incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and her challenger Erin Smiddy answering a series of questions about their histories, aspirations and beliefs as they pertain to sitting on the board of county commissioners.
Then, from 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who is seeking reelection, will square off with his former brother-in-law, deputy and now challenger for his post, Michael Buglione. The two candidates will answer a series of personalized questions informed by reader submissions.
The GrassRoots television broadcast and live stream of Squirm Night is funded by a grant from the Thrift Shop of Aspen. Viewers can tune into Grassroots TV directly or find the livestream at https://youtu.be/dxwjUem85LE.
AVH health fair returns Nov. 10-13, appointments required
The community health fair is among Aspen Valley Hospital’s most popular events, and this year will be no exception — already, even though it runs Nov. 10-13, roughly 700 people have secured their appointments since registration opened on Sept. 20, AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter said Wednesday.
“We know many members of our community look forward to this event every year and rely on it to get important blood work done to share with their physician,” she said in a statement. “We are planning to manage the fair in a similar fashion to what we did last year, in a modified appointment-only and blood draw-only format, which ran very smoothly and kept everyone safe.”
The health fair will occur at AVH on Nov. 10 and 11, and at the El Jebel Community Center on Nov. 13. The fair can accommodate about 1,400 appointments, so there are still plenty available, Slaughter emphasized. All participants will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care centers.
“If people are feeling ill or have any COVID symptoms, we ask them to skip the health fair and call their physician,” she said.
To make an appointment, either do so online at aspenhospital.org/health-fair or call 800-217-5866. The phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All appointments will be scheduled in the mornings between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. as some of the tests require 12 hours of fasting.
Although some of the screenings of pre-COVID health fairs are still not available, such as vision, body mass index and blood pressure, participants can sign up for a handful of affordably priced blood tests in addition to the extensive HealthScreen ($70) test with complete blood count. The additional tests offered to participants this year include Hemoglobin A1C & EAG ($35), hsCardio CRP ($35), PSA ($40) and Vitamin D ($45).