Eastbound I-70 canyon closure set for tonight
The eastbound lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed from 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 2021 canyon emergency project.
The closure point is Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs. Westbound traffic will not be affected. “This work is critical to complete the paving of a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic so work can continue on reconstruction of the retaining wall,” a CDOT announcement says.
Previous nighttime closures for eastbound traffic have been successful in allowing crews to carry out the project as safely as possible, CDOT said.
PitCo to launch vaccinated facility and events program
Pitkin County will allow businesses that have newly implemented 100% vaccine verification requirements to be able to apply for an exception from the indoor mask order, starting Monday.
Upon receiving approval from the Pitkin County Public Health team, masks are encouraged, but not required in approved facilities or events, a county news release says.
The program was developed based on the public health order that was initiated on Sept. 16. The order requires that all individuals age 2 and older must wear a mask in all indoor public spaces in Pitkin County.
To date, 25 local businesses with existing vaccination verification requirements have already met the requirements of the program and indoor masking is optional in these facilities, according to the release.
Being certified as a “Fully Vaccinated Facility” or event means that any patron, visitor or employee working in a facility or business must meet the following conditions:
—Everyone entering the facility or business shows proof of full vaccination status.
—Everyone who is eligible for a vaccination and has still not been vaccinated are restricted to enter the facility.
—All employees are fully vaccinated.
—The business has received approval from Pitkin County Public Health as a fully vaccinated facility.
Though masks are still encouraged, they are not required for individuals entering or working at a fully vaccinated business or facility. For more information or to review the entire program, visit: covid19.pitkincounty.com/fully-vaccinated-facilities-program/.