The city of Aspen announced Thursday it was recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year award.
The city’s water department was honored due to its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water and learn water efficiency techniques, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
WaterSense is an EPA voluntary partnership program that promotes water-efficient products, practices and homes.
“A primary reason the water department won the award was for all our work with training landscapers to use water more efficiently,” said Rob Gregor, city utilities management analyst, in a news release.
Through a program called Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper, or QWEL, the city trains and gives tests to qualify landscape professionals in water efficiency methods, the release says.
“The [water department’ was able to pivot quickly when COVID-19 prevented in-person trainings. We offered classes and tests online. We also offered a customized Spanish version of the class and trained previous graduates to train their colleagues as well and offered training to other Colorado water utilities,” Gregor added.
QWEL trainings are integral for implementing the city’s water efficient landscaping standards.
WaterSense developed the Partner of the Year awards program to recognize partners that help advance the overall mission of WaterSense, increase awareness of the WaterSense brand in a measurable way and demonstrate overall excellence in the water efficiency arena, the release states.
The city was honored during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers and other organizations that partner with WaterSense.
For more information, visit epa.gov/watersense.