Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community
The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county.
“Please take a few minutes to complete the survey linked below if you are a veteran, retired military, or active duty servicemember,” a Pitkin County public service announcement issued Friday reads. “We would also appreciate your input if you are a family member or caretaker of a veteran. We ask that you only complete this survey if you or the veteran you represent live in Pitkin County.”
All responses are confidential, the announcement assures, and respondents’ information will not be shared.
“Please contact the Pitkin County Economic Assistance Manager at samuel.landercasper@pitkincounty.com, if you have questions,” it further instructs. “We are also soliciting responses from organizations supporting veterans who live in Pitkin County. Your responses will help provide guidance and resources for the Pitkin County VSO as well as provide Pitkin County with insight into how to best support all of the efforts being made to support Pitkin County veterans. Please use the links below to complete the survey in English or Spanish.”
English Link: tinyurl.com/PitCoVeteransNeeds
Spanish Link: tinyurl.com/NecesidadesVeteranos
Joint task force seizes 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, $39K in Rifle bust
A five-month investigation by a joint task force came to some conclusion on Wednesday, when nine people were arrested and charged in relation to a cocaine-distribution operation in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area.
On Wednesday, “investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG joint Task Force, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, DEA Glenwood Springs, DEA Grand Junction, DEA Montrose, CBI, Western Colorado Drug Task Force, GRANITE Task Force out of Eagle County, Southwest Drug Task force, 7th Judicial Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspector and the assistance of the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team … executed numerous arrest warrants and a search warrant in the area of Rifle, Colorado,” according to an announcement from the city of Rifle issued on Friday. During the operation, officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 cash.
The following is a list of those arrested and the charges they’re facing:
Juan Valentin Medina Ponce, 34. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics, child abuse - negligence.
Jose Francisco Alcaraz Arellano, 42. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ismael Menelio Lopez Perez, 37. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics.
Andres Garcia Zurita, 56. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics.
Alejandro Hernandez Perez, 47. Charges include distribution and possession of narcotics.
Francisco Javier Romano Cervantes, 28. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics.
Jorge Yanez Melendez, 26. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics.
Caesar Arturo Pacheco Pineda, 33. Charges include distribution and possession of narcotics.
Wilbert Salvador Ponce Meza, 25. Charges include multiple counts of distribution and possession of narcotics.
“This is an ongoing investigation with an outstanding arrest warrant and additional arrest warrants pending,” city of Rifle spokesperson Angela Mills wrote in an email. “If you have information that can help with this investigation please call 970-945-0744.”