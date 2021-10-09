Crystal River celebration to be held in Marble today
A celebration of the Crystal River will be held in Marble today, rain or shine.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at Marble Mill Site Park. Activities include a naturalist walk, a pumpkin-carving contest, food, drinks, a film screening and more, according to a news release from organizers.
It is suggested that participants wear warm clothing and bring a rain jacket. Camping chairs and blankets also are encouraged.
Organizers also ask that event-goers park only in designated areas and not on private property. “It’s important not to park in Colorado Stone Quarry’s lot,” the release says.
All events will take place outside. Food from Slow Groovin’ BBQ and a specialty cocktail from Marble Distillery will be featured during a pre-film social hour starting at 5 p.m. Films about the Crystal River begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by Wilderness Workshop, the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, American Whitewater, American Rivers and the Roaring Fork Conservancy. It’s free and open to the public.
Visit wildernessworkshop.org/celebrate-the-crystal for more information.
Fall leaf collection site opens for GWS residents
From Monday through Nov. 30, residents of Glenwood Springs can drop off their fallen leaves at the old rodeo grounds adjacent to the airport.
The service is free but open only to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Leaves can be dropped off at any time of day, a news release from the city says.
“When dropping off leaves, please take them out of the plastic bag and ensure any stones, litter, branches or other debris have been removed from your leaves to prevent equipment damage and worker injuries,” the release states.
The city of Glenwood Springs encourages residents to remove leaves from their yards as they can clog storm-drain inlets and piping, causing street flooding. The Glenwood Springs’ streets department will haul leaves from the rodeo grounds to the composting facility at the South Canyon landfill for processing.
To get to the collection site, drive south on Midland Avenue to Airport Road. Signs on Airport Road will explain where to drop off the leaves. Leaves also can be dropped off any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill for a minimal fee, the release adds.
Email bryana.starbuck@cogs.us with any questions or concerns.