Coroner: Second death results from June 19 crash near Basalt
A collision in the Holland Hills area near Basalt on June 19 has resulted in a second casualty, according to a Monday statement from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Nicole Glineur, 66, died of multiple injuries sustained from the two-vehicle crash, according to the statement. The manner of death was accidental.
Glineur, of Washington, D.C., is the second death associated with the incident. Susan Gordy, 65, of Chicago, was pronounced dead on the scene. Gordy was driving the car that pulled onto Highway 82 from Bishop Road and was struck by another vehicle traveling on the highway, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Glineur was the passenger in Gordy's vehicle. She was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with critical injuries and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. She was taken off life support on Monday.
Virtual ribbon-cutting today for Castle Creek trail project
The Castle Creek Corridor Improvement Project — which includes the new trail connecting Marolt Trail to the Aspen Country Day and Aspen Music Festival and School campuses — is officially complete, according to a Pitkin County news release.
“This has been a positive, collaborative partnership between Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, and the community to make this project a success and what we see in the corridor represents huge improvements,” said Gary Tennenbaum, director of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
“All of the project elements from rockfall mitigation to the trail itself mean improved safety in the corridor. This project is rooted in community collaboration and will serve locals and visitors.”
Prior to the corridor improvements, Castle Creek Road lacked shoulder area, had extremely steep roadside slopes and limited visibility. Travel along the road was often hazardous, particularly for pedestrians and less experienced cyclists.
The finished project includes widened road shoulders, a downhill bike lane, a designated pedestrian path and speed tables.
A virtual ribbon-cutting event will be held today at noon via the Zoom platform. Interested parties can send an email to castlecreekimprovements@gmail.com to receive details on how to watch.