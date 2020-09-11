Senators announce $13M grant for RFTA project
Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner announced Thursday that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will receive a $13 million grant to renovate and expand RFTA’s satellite maintenance facility in Glenwood Springs into a regional transit center.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the grant will be used to renovate the administration center, relocate an access road, construct a bus building, and build drive lanes and inspection zones.
The Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant, or BUILD, follows last month’s announcement of an $11.48 million DOT Federal Transit Administration Buses and Facilities grant for RFTA’s project.
“I am thrilled to announce RFTA will receive more than $13 million in BUILD grant funding for its regional transit center project, and this is particularly welcome news as the region continues to respond to the Grizzly Creek Fire,” Gardner said in his prepared statement.
“One of the best things we can do to support rural communities in Colorado and across the country is invest in infrastructure,” Bennet said in his news release. “I’m thrilled to announce this critical grant to finish construction of the regional transit center — a long-awaited project that will provide necessary transportation improvements for Coloradans on the [Western Slope].”
Gardner’s release notes that he was in Glenwood Springs recently, where he joined RFTA officials in breaking ground for the project.
“Transportation improvements are always a top concern when I meet with Coloradans across our state, and I will continue to fight for more funding for Colorado to keep our transportation systems safe,” he said.
RFTA is the nation’s largest rural transit agency by ridership, providing more than five million rides per year throughout Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.
YouthZone’s 2020 Ascent showcases youth films
Once a year, local teens take a turn helping Glenwood Springs-based YouthZone and the local communities served by the nonprofit during the annual Ascent fundraiser.
This year, high school students will their perspective of the upside-down world of 2020 during the virtual fundraiser “Youth Film Fest: An Inspired View of Today’s World.” The event begins on Sept. 23 with a silent auction; the film festival starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Films were submitted from teens in the Roaring Fork, Colorado and Eagle river valleys, according to a YouthZone news release.
“Through the films, young people express the emotional impact of living in a quickly changing world and the hopes and possibilities they envision moving forward,” the release says.
This fundraiser is vital to the success of YouthZone and the services it provides: counseling, juvenile diversion, substance intervention and education, life skills classes, community service, restorative justice, and parenting education. During the initial springtime Colorado stay-at-home period related to COVID-19, YouthZone had 89 intakes between late March and June 1.
YouthZone’s goal is to raise $150,000 through Ascent. Tickets can be purchased for $35 at https://bit.ly//3j9hhDR. For information on sponsorships, email cwolff@youthzone.com.