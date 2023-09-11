In a commitment to expedite the Main Street resurfacing project and minimize long-term disruption, the city of Aspen is updating the community on changes to the project timeline, according to a news release.
The project begins today. Initially scheduled through Sept. 22, the accelerated schedule will now complete the work by Sept. 18. “While the more condensed timeframe will result in a greater short-term impact, it will facilitate a quicker return to normalcy,” the release says.
School buses will be prioritized but delays up to 30 minutes should be expected. “We strongly encourage students to bike to school or use the bus system, reducing the number of individual drop-offs and contributing to a smoother flow of traffic,” the release states.
In addition to limited parking, rolling detours will now be implemented throughout the project duration to accelerate completion. The city asks motorists to follow No Parking signage as directed as vehicles that park in such zones will be towed to a nearby location to ensure both the project's progress and crew safety.
The city’s release lists transportation alternatives to minimize impacts on drivers, include biking, public transit and flexible workplace scheduling.
"Why wait in traffic when you could be cruising by on two wheels? … Your choice to bike or hop on the bus is invaluable in helping us achieve this accelerated schedule,” City Engineer Trish Aragon said in the release.
Comments sought for Blake Avenue redesign
The city of Glenwood Springs invites neighbors of the Blake Avenue corridor and Glenwood Springs community members to the second public open house for the Blake Avenue Redesign on Sept. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave.
Materials and interpretation in Spanish will be available. During the open house, participants will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the preferred conceptual design for the redesign on Blake Avenue between 13th and 27th Street.