Dedication of Bayer work to be held on Friday
The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies will commemorate the restoration in progress of Herbert Bayer's “kaleidoscreen” sculpture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
The reception will be held outside of the Walter Isaacson Reception Center of the Aspen Meadows.
The restoration project, which is being done by EverGreene Architectural Arts, was funded in part by a grant from the city of Aspen.
“Our commitment to the stewardship of the entire Bayer-designed 40-acre Aspen Meadows campus includes the conservation of our Bayer sculptures, as well as our determination to uphold and maintain Bayer’s original design intent,” said Bayer Center Acting Director Lissa Ballinger in a statement. “We are grateful to the city of Aspen for the grant we received to help complete this important work.”
Mike Carpenter, EverGreene Architectural Arts project manager, and Andrew Travers, Bayer Center’s Penner Manager of educational programs, will be on hand to discuss the restoration process and importance of conservation projects on the Aspen Institute campus and elsewhere.
Clay center fall fundraiser set for Sept. 23
Carbondale Clay Center’s annual fall dinner fundraiser, Settings: The Potter’s Table, will be held at the organization’s 135 Main St. location from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 23.
On hand will be chef-prepared food, beverages, live music from local musician Shanti Mae Gruber and a silent auction featuring select ceramics from the clay center’s private collection. In addition, the handmade plate and cup chosen by each guest are theirs to take home.
Tickets are available for purchase at carbondaleclay.org/settings-2023.
Interested sponsors can contact info@carbondaleclay.org or visit the event page on the organization's website.