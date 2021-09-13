Woman unable to walk, complaining of ‘frozen legs’ rescued from Crater Lake Trail
On Sunday evening, a Mountain Rescue Aspen team rescued a 49-year-old woman who was unable to walk and complaining of “frozen legs” from the Crater Lake Trail.
At around 4:56 p.m. Sunday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the Roaring Fork Transportation Agency Dispatch, which had been notified by a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus driver of an ill or injured hiker approximately one mile up the Crater Lake Trail in the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
Shortly after receiving the call, the MRA team was assembled and was on site at the Maroon Bells day-use area by 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival they were informed the hiker was still about a mile up the trail and was being assisted by several people including a nurse practitioner, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release. The MRA team located the woman and subsequently reported that the woman had tripped, fallen and injured her knees. The woman was also described to be suffering from severe cramping in her legs.
“An MRA rescue team member then requested that an ambulance be dispatched to meet them at the trailhead,” the press release continued. “After this, the MRA rescue team began carrying the woman out of the field by stretcher.”
They were met at the trailhead by Aspen Ambulance paramedics. The woman was then transported to Aspen Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
By 7:20 p.m., all MRA rescuers were out of the field and the incident was closed.