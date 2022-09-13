A local high school freshman, Willy Sikora, has been named student ambassador for the upcoming Colorado Cycle for Smiles, a two-day fundraising event for global surgical nonprofit Operation Smile.
Colorado Cycle for Smiles will bring together participants from across the state to cycle 40 miles through the peaks and valleys of northern Colorado representing 40 years of Operation Smile. The event will take place on Sept. 17 in Basalt and another ride will be taking place in Boulder the following day. As student ambassador, Willy will represent Operation Smile Student Programs and will give a speech to the riders ahead of the race.
“Willy was born in China and adopted by Patti Braceland-Sikora and John Sikora when he was 7 months old. Born with a severe cleft condition, the adoption agency gave Willy’s parents 48 hours to decide whether they were equipped to take care of a child who would have a lifetime of surgeries and medical treatments ahead of him. As if by fate, Patti, an orofacial myologist, was well connected with ENTs, oral surgeons and other medical providers in their hometown who could give Willy the care he needed,” an Operation Smile press release explains. “So when the call came through with the opportunity to adopt Willy, Patti and John accepted without hesitation.”
LIFT-UP leads in providing food security
The LIFT-UP Farm 2 Food Pantry, now in its 40th year of operation, is in the middle of its fundraising efforts, having brought in $150,000 of its $300,000 goal.
Last year, the program raised $237,233, which allowed the Farm 2 Food Pantry to supply 65,000 pounds of locally farmed food to those in need, according to a LIFT-UP press release, feeding more than 50,000 individuals between Aspen and Parachute.
“At its origin in 1982, LIFT-UP formed in response to the collapse of the oil shale industry when many found themselves unemployed with no way to feed or care for their families. Forty years later, as initiatives continue to grow, the same urgent need still exists,” the release says of the nonprofit. “Please help LIFT-UP continue to provide fresh food options beyond the typical non-perishable canned and boxed foods to those in the community.”