Overall retail sales in Aspen for the month of July were basically flat compared with the same month last year, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released on Tuesday.
Sales in July totaled $124.9 million, a 0.1% increase from July 2021. Notable gains occurred in the categories of accommodations (10.8%), restaurants and bars (2.3%), fashion clothing (3.2%) and sports equipment/clothing (5.6%).
Declines were recorded in food and drug (17.6%), liquor (11.5%), jewelry-gallery (23.1%), cannabis (41.1%) and construction (20.3%).
Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker said in the report’s accompanying memorandum to the Aspen City Council that July historically represents about 11% of annual collections and is typically the anchor month for the summer tourism season.
“While taxable sales for the month were just 0.1% over that of the same period a year ago, it is important to note that July 2021 had unprecedented economic activity, skewing this month‐to‐month comparison,” the memo says.
As with previous consumption reports this year, the memo points out that “price escalation,” or inflation, has influenced the cost of goods and services nationally “and within our own community.” The net effect, the memo suggests, is that “it is reasonable to conclude that there is softness in the aggregate volume of taxable sales.”
Strecker’s memo adds that July’s local economic activity reflects a ratio of 87% local “brick-and-mortar sales” vs. 12% from “online/external businesses.”
Year-to-date sales, according to the report, totaled $720.8 million through July, a 31.6% increase over the same seven-month period in 2021. However, as other reports this year have noted, sales during the first few months of 2021 were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.
PitCo commissioners choose airport board alternate member
During a Tuesday work session, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners informally chose Barry Vaughan, a resident of the Blue Lake neighborhood near El Jebel, to fill a vacancy on the Aspen Airport Advisory Board.
If formally approved during today’s regular BOCC meeting, Vaughan, a retired attorney with 35 years experience as a civil litigator, will replace Aspen Skiing Co. executive Rich Burkley for an alternate seat on the board. Burkley has accepted a job as CEO of a Canadian resort.
There were seven candidates for the alternate seat: Vaughan, Aaron Anderson, Peter Hutter, Chris Kiley, Bruce Gonzales, Kirk Hinderberger and Bill Landis. Over the last year there has been high interest in both alternate and regular positions on the volunteer airport board.
In his interview last week, Vaughan, 72, said he is a former neighbor of the airport in Santa Monica, California, and served on volunteer committees related to airport issues there. He also pointed out his experience as an airplane pilot with “1,000 hours in the left seat.”
Vaughan also said in his interview that he would help to “build consensus” on the advisory board, which is tasked with making recommendations to the BOCC regarding proposed airside and terminal improvements. He participated in the 2019-20 ASE Vision process that led to a vote on “common ground” goals relating to the airport’s future.
Vaughan added that he agrees with the ASE Vision goal of widening the runway as a required step to raise the airport’s class to Airport Design Group III, which will allow larger planes to utilize the local airfield. Remaining at ADG II could result in the loss of a lot of local jobs, he said.
“I’d like to see this valley continue to thrive and prosper,” he said.
While deliberating on Tuesday, some commissioners expressed concern over Vaughan’s strong personality, but touted his knowledge of issues concerning the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Some also noted that a case could be made for choosing some of the other candidates.
“This was really [a tough decision] and I didn’t think it was going to be,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Rescuers assist mountain biker in Sky Mountain Park
Area emergency rescuers on Monday assisted an injured mountain biker at Sky Mountain Park, a recreational area in Pitkin County between Aspen and Snowmass Village.
At 6:28 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a 52-year-old man who had crashed while riding down Deadline Trail in the park. He said he had “suffered a hip injury, was in a great deal of pain and was unable to stand or walk,” a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
Personnel from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Mountain Rescue Aspen were notified and deployed into the field. At 7:04 p.m., rescuers made contact with the biker and began evaluating and stabilizing his injuries, the release says.
Using a litter, rescuers carried the man a short distance to a waiting ATV. By 8 p.m. he was transferred to an ambulance. He was then transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the release adds.