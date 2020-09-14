CSCUSA Passport, Gold Pass programs open
For the 25th consecutive year, Colorado Ski Country USA will offer its popular 5th and 6th Grade Passport Program. Information about the program, which allows free ski days for fifth-graders (with a $40 processing fee) and some $99 passes for sixth-graders, was released this week.
“The programs will offer up to 63 days on the slopes for 5th graders and up to 84 days on the slopes for 6th graders at 21 ski areas across the state,” according to an announcement from CSCUSA.
Participating resorts in the program include: Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride and Winter Park.
New this year, the above passports will be valid only on weekdays and not honored during holiday periods.
The CSCUSA Passport Program also “enjoys the support of presenting sponsor Christy Sports, which provides one free equipment rental to all passport holders per season redeemable at any Christy Sports location,” the announcement noted.
The organization’s Passport Program, created in 1995, purports to have served almost a half a million families and children over time, “providing free and significantly discounted access to the slopes and the opportunity for families to experience skiing and snowboarding,” according to the release.
The passports will operate differently this year because of COVD-19. For more, visit the Passport frequently asked questions page.
Program registrations remain open through Jan. 31. To register visit www.ColoradoSki.com/Passport.
Also at CSCUSA’s site is information about the Colorado Ski Country Gold Pass, which is transferable and allows unlimited access with no blackout dates. The cost for the 2020-21 is $3,450, though one must fill out an application and be placed on a waitlist first.
Live from your living room: 5Point Film Festival 2020
Tickets went on sale Thursday for a repackaged, reoriented and rescheduled 5Point Film Festival 2020, set for Oct. 14-18.
The adventure film festival, which features more than 55 films, will this year bring online viewing to in-home audiences. That includes the signature Sunday program entitled “Changemakers,” and films made by a number of 5Point filmmaker alumni.
“Each program is hosted by some of 5Point’s favorite hosts and guests including Wade Newsom and Paddy O’Connell along with new host faces including Russ Chapman, Jen Zeunder and Anne Keller,” according to a press release.
Tickets and passes range in price from a $20 single program ticket, a $25 for the awards program and award-winning films and a $55 all access pass. These prices are for one person. There’s also a $75 household all-access pass that includes awards program and films and is good for two or more people. Go to www.5pointfilm.org for more information.