The Roaring Fork School District on Monday announced that two staff members at the Basalt Elementary Early Childhood Center tested positive with COVID-19 over the weekend — and another staff member is exhibiting symptoms.
In response, the center will temporarily close until Sept. 28, during the required 14-day quarantine period. The facility does not have enough staff to otherwise continue operations, a news release states.
“We understand this closure puts families in a difficult situation, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Early Childhood Director Cindy Gray said in a statement Monday.
Roaring Fork Schools are working closely with public health departments regarding the situation and have contacted all students and staff who had close contact with the individuals. Because of patient confidentiality, the district did not divulge names of the affected staff members.
Man falls from horse, airlifted from Capitol Creek Trail
Rescue authorities on Monday assisted a 60-year-old man on Monday after he fell from a horse on the Capitol Creek Trail.
According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release, a call was received at approximately 1:20 p.m. about the man’s situation. It was reported that he had extreme pain in the upper chest and shoulder area, along with difficulty breathing. Also, he was unable to walk, “and would not be able to exit the field by any traditionally available means.” the release says.
“Due to the patient’s reported medical conditions, a Flight For Life helicopter was authorized for extraction. Mountain Rescue Aspen also deployed foot teams immediately. The helicopter was on scene at approximately 2:55 p.m., and transported the patient for further care shortly thereafter,” the release states.
Thirteen members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, Flight For Life and the sheriff’s office all participated in the safe and successful completion of the mission, the release adds. All MRA members were safely out of the field at approximately 5:23 p.m.
—From staff reports