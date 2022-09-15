Aspen Institute’s Porterfield, Liu inducted into academy
Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield, and Eric Liu, executive director of the institute’s Citizenship and American Identity program, recently were inducted to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
They were elected to the academy in 2020. The induction ceremony, held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last Saturday, was the first to take place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porterfield has served as president and CEO of the institute since 2018. “He is recognized as a visionary strategist, transformational leader, devoted educator and passionate advocate for justice and opportunity,” an institute news release states.
Under his leadership, the institute has launched new initiatives focused on criminal justice reform, science and society, economic inclusion, grassroots and community leadership, and more. In the Roaring Fork Valley, where the institute was founded and where it maintains its Aspen Meadows campus, it has broadened its partnerships with the local community and deepened its connection with its aesthetic and cultural heritage through the creation of a center celebrating the works of Bauhaus master Herbert Bayer, one of the institute’s founders.
Prior to leading the Aspen Institute, Porterfield served for seven years as the President of Franklin & Marshall College, a liberal arts institution founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1787.
“It is a tremendous honor to be inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Science, particularly as part of an extraordinary group of individuals that includes my colleague Eric Liu,” Porterfield said in a prepared statement.
Liu’s induction comes in recognition of his role as the founder and CEO of Citizen University, which works across the political spectrum to foster a culture of powerful citizenship.
He oversees the citizenship and identity program at the institute, which explores the question of “what it means to be American and how to promote a shared sense of national identity in an age of demographic flux and severe inequality,” the release says.
Liu is the author of numerous books on democracy, race and civic life, including “Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility and Democracy” and “You’re More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Change Happen.”
Previously, Liu served as a White House speechwriter and later as deputy domestic policy adviser to President Bill Clinton. He was appointed by President Barack Obama to the board of the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Also inducted during the same ceremony were Michele Norris, who founded The Bridge program at the institute, and Ayanna Thompson, who moderates the organization’s executive seminars.
GWS plans road and bridge closures this week and next
The city of Glenwood Springs announced Wednesday that motorists may encounter brief, intermittent lane closures on Devereux Road, just west of Two Rivers Park, today and Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Beginning on Monday, Devereux Bridge will be closed in both directions for approximately one week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day for city street crews to complete bridge maintenance work. Devereux Road will open after construction hours.
The city is asking motorists to proceed slowly through the construction zone. “This schedule is anticipated but is subject to change,” a city news release says.
Access to Two Rivers Park and businesses south and east of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Highway 6. Access to Gerber Collision & Glass and businesses west and north of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Midland Avenue.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to use Midland Avenue Trail as an alternate route, the release adds.