August occupancy in the Aspen-Snowmass hospitality market fell 6.4% in August compared with the same month last year.
A report from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics shows that combined occupancy was 55.9% last month. August 2022’s occupancy figure was 59.8%.
Occupancy was down in the individual markets: 6% in Aspen and 7.1% in Snowmass, according to the report.
For the summer season so far, the months of May through August, occupancy in the combined market is lagging 6.6% behind the same period in 2022. However, 2022’s tourism activity in Aspen-Snowmass involved record-breaking months in terms of occupancy and sales.
Meanwhile, September’s reservations activity in the combined market started out 15.3% behind September 2022’s advance bookings. The figures are based on reservations activity as of Aug. 31.
“There was no change to the Labor Day holiday travel pattern, so it’s difficult to say why September is trailing so significantly,” a local summary of the data, prepared by officials of Aspen Skiing Co., states.
The summer season is defined as May through October, according to DestiMetrics.
Winter bookings are pacing behind last year’s advance bookings by 9.9%, the report says.
“The deficit is led by January, down 14.6%, as we are seeing a far lower capture of Australians due to increased air fares, inflation and constant currency challenges,” the summary concludes.
Glenwood Springs council appoints interim manager
Steve Boyd has been appointed interim city manager for Glenwood Springs.
The city council appointed Boyd, the city’s chief operating officer, during a Sept. 7 meeting. Boyd has been with the city since 2017 and had previously served as acting city manager from July 2022 to March of this year, according to a city news release.
The interim appointment follows last month’s departure of Beverli Marshall. Officials have said that the city and Marshall — whose contract as city manager began on March 20 — came to a mutual agreement to part ways.
To fill the city manager opening, city council directed staff to first post the position internally, through Sept. 20. Council will discuss expectations for the next city manager at a Sept. 21 work session.
“We’re starting with a two-week internal candidate search and hope to find a good fit from internal staff before we consider an external candidate search,” Mayor Ingrid Wussow said in a prepared statement.
In the process to select a new city manager, if a candidate is identified as a finalist, city council will first announce finalists publicly via the newspaper and online before formally making the appointment and engaging in negotiations, the release adds.