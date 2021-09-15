Aspen Fire Department responds to gas leak on Smuggler
The Aspen Fire Department responded to a gas leak at a home on West Smuggler Street Tuesday afternoon, making it the second gas leak response in a week. The first occurred last Thursday on Independence Pass, resulting in an hour-long closure of both lanes of traffic. Both leaks were caused by construction workers hitting gas lines, Fire Chief Rick Balentine said.
The leak on Tuesday was particularly difficult to repair, Balentine said, resulting in road closures on West Smuggler. No one was injured, although 15 firefighters responded along with the Aspen Police Department and an ambulance. Crews remained on scene for about an hour until the line was repaired.
Youth Film Fest spotlight of YouthZone’s Ascent fundraiser
Taking their cues from the world around them, eight young filmmakers created movies this summer to tell their stories of how the world around them impacts their choices. The 2021 Youth Film Fest provides a venue for these young advocates to express their view of a quickly changing world and the possibilities they envision moving forward.
The youth-inspired compilation of films will be shown at a Watch Party at The Orchard in Carbondale on Oct. 1 or can be viewed virtually at home Oct. 1-3. Tickets are $50 for the live venue or $35 to stream the film festival and can be purchased by calling 945-9300 or going online to order at https://bit.ly/3iGGsjW.
The Watch Party includes opening music by Hell Roaring String Band. Guests can enjoy a spread of appetizers, and the ticket price includes one drink. The Orchard will open at 6 p.m. to give folks time to settle in. The films will start promptly at 7 p.m. The silent auction is available for review Sept. 22 and open for bidding Oct. 1.
YouthZone’s mission is to provide comprehensive assessment and advocacy to inspire healthy relationships between youth, family and community. Seeing teens as contributing members of our communities is reflected in the effort kids make to give back to YouthZone through this annual fundraiser.
For 45 years, YouthZone has provided services to youth and families from Parachute to Aspen. What began as an after-school program in 1976 to keep teens out of trouble has evolved into a full youth advocacy, counseling, substance intervention and family resource center for local communities. These services have sustained more than 2,100 kids in crisis and given them the tools to work through mental health issues, substance use and addiction and legal problems.
The $150,000 fundraising goal will help YouthZone, a Colorado nonprofit organization, provide needed services and provide scholarships for clients who might not be able to afford those services.
For more information visit YouthZone.com.