Summit to address clean mobility solutions Thursday in Glenwood
Will Toor, director of the Colorado Energy Office, will deliver the keynote address at the Three Rivers Clean Mobility Summit and Expo in Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 21, event organizers announced this week.
The summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
“The purpose of the all-day event is to learn how the Garfield-Pitkin-Eagle County region can tap new funding opportunities, develop collaborative solutions and speed progress on clean mobility,” according to the announcement from event organizers Clean Energy Economy for the Region, Garfield Clean Energy and Drive Clean Colorado.
The summit will include panel discussions on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated clean mobility, a breakout session on challenges and opportunities and a regional leaders panel featuring elected officials from the three-county region.
Registration for the event, which includes lunch and refreshments, is $25. Scholarships are available. More information and a link to register for the event can be found at CleanEnergyEconomy.net.
Ride the Ranches 50K fundraiser to debut Oct. 8
Carbondale Tourism announced this week the debut of Ride the Ranches, a 50-kilometer ride led by Aspen Cycling Tours on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The event is a fundraiser for Roaring Fork Roots, a new agritourism grant program from Carbondale Tourism that will provide financial support to farmers and agricultural businesses looking to expand or develop a tourism offering.
Ride the Ranches is a gravel and paved road event that will take bikers to the farm gates of some of the Roaring Fork Valley’s most treasured agricultural gems.
The three-hour ride will be suitable for all levels of biker and includes stops at the following farms and ranches: Aspen Valley Land Trust’s Coffman Ranch,Sustainable Settings, 13 Moons Ranch, Seed Peace at Sunfire Ranch, Two Roots Farm, Juniper Flowers farm, Marigold Livestock and ACES at Rock Bottom Ranch. At each stop, riders will get a refreshment and a chance to meet the farmers.
Tickets are $85 and include ride registration, a T-shirt and admission to the Aspen Valley Land Trust Party in the Pasture. For more information about the Ride the Ranches and to register for the event, visit: https://www.carbondale.com/ride-the-ranches/
Alpine Bank founder Bob Young honored for giving career
Alpine Bank bank founder J. Robert “Bob” Young recently was selected for the Lifetime Achievement award given by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Colorado Chapter as part of the 2023 National Philanthropy Day Colorado awards.
Young, according to an announcement, “created a deep and wide legacy of personal philanthropy, corporate citizenship and community activism. He’s an eminently successful business leader who never forgot about the drive and dreams of the people around him.
Young said in a statement, “The most valuable thing one person can give to another, is caring. When you care, everything else just follows. For me, this is a way of life, from my birth to this very day. When all is said and done, if a person wishes to make a difference, the pathway is clear: Return to your roots. Start at the beginning to what we all knew so well as children.”