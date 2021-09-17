Woman, 49, injures head while hiking, gets assist
A 49-year-old woman hiking from Crested Butte to Aspen was assisted off the West Maroon Pass Trail Thursday after she fell and sustained multiple head injuries, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release says.
Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call via Garmin SOS inReach activation at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday from the area of West Maroon Pass near Crater Lake, and details about the accident were provided. The trail, in the Maroon Pass-Snowmass Wilderness area, is frequently used to hike between Crested Butte and Aspen.
At about 1:20 p.m., U.S. Forest Service personnel sent a single team member into the field, with support from a three-person Mountain Rescue Aspen “hasty team,” the release says. At about 1:53 p.m., patient contact was made and team members assisted the injured party back to the Maroon Bells scenic area.
The injured party drove in a personal vehicle for further medical treatment, the release states. Sheriff’s office, MRA and forest service personnel all helped with the incident and were safely out of the field by 4 p.m.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to be prepared for any conditions or hazards they may encounter,” the release adds.
Sick camper rescued north of Crater Lake, airlifted to AVH
A woman camping with her husband near Crater Lake became ill on Wednesday, which led to an early morning rescue and airlift to the hospital early Thursday morning, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The husband called emergency dispatchers at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, saying his wife had become ill and was at a campsite 1.5 miles north of Crater Lake near Maroon Bells.
Deputies made contact with the man at the Bells’ welcome center. He provided coordinates to the campground where his wife was waiting. Mountain Rescue Aspen was called to assist, the release says.
At around 2:05 a.m., five MRA members were deployed to the field and shortly thereafter, a Flight for Life helicopter went airborne to assist with the rescue. MRA team members made verbal contact with the patient and began assessing her illness at 4 a.m. An hour later, Flight for Life left the campsite with the patient. She was assessed and treated at Aspen Valley Hospital.
All MRA and Flight for Life personnel were safely out of the field by 7 a.m., the release says.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of their surroundings, know their limitations and be conscious of the dangers of altitude sickness,” the release adds.