No date for RFSD early elem. students to return to classroom
By the end of a Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, it became evident that the administration’s goal of returning kindergarten through third-grade students to in-person learning by Sept. 28 was not a feasible one.
In a Thursday letter from RFSD Superintendent Rob Stein to parents and stakeholders, he said that after 38 community members spoke for more than two hours at the meeting, the school board and executive team “achieved a consensus” that a path back to in-person learning should hinge on state guidance as reflected in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s new COVID-19 dial dashboard.
“The district’s plan is to transition K-3 students to in-person learning when conditions improve to Safer Level 1, followed by older elementary and middle school students,” Stein highlighted in his letter, adding that high schoolers will be able to return to classrooms once “conditions improve to Protect Our Neighbors.”
Stein noted surprise at the level of risk for infection of the novel coronavirus still prevalent in the community and acknowledged differing opinions from stakeholders.
“After months of waiting, we are relieved finally to have clear indicators for determining the current health risk,” he said. “Many people are frustrated that the current health conditions do not warrant a transition to in-person learning on Sept. 28 — especially when our community appeared to be at a lower risk level just last week. Others are relieved that we are maintaining our commitment to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff and community.”
At the end of the day, however, Stein expressed gratitude for the public’s patience and appreciation of the nuances underlying the situation.
“I want to express appreciation for our students, staff, and families. So many of you have expressed your feedback or shared your personal stories with thoughtfulness and respect,” he said. “This situation is hard for everyone, regardless whether you want to be back in-person right now or want to remain in distance learning. Like all of you, I hope health conditions continue to improve. Let’s continue to do our part to make that happen.”
The Collective hosts teaser of multimedia event
A “live dance teaser” of this year’s Aspen Fringe Festival dance and multimedia event takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Collective in Snowmass Village. While the event is free, attendance is limited to 50 people. Reservations, which are required, may be made at rsvp@thecollectivesnowmass.com
The Snowmass program teases a larger event at the Aspen District Theatre on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for that performance, also limited to 50 seats, run $20 in advance and can be ordered via AspenShowTix.com.
“Like many of our fellow arts organizations around the country, Aspen Fringe Festival canceled our planned 2020 summer season in response to the pandemic,” a press release from the organization explains. “While our June festival at the Wheeler Opera House will resume in 2021, we are thrilled to present a modified season of live performances at the Aspen District Theatre,” the release continues.
“AFF’s FallFest 2020 celebrates the importance of human connection during a time of isolation,” it noted.