State’s ‘Vax Bus’ will make local stop Monday-Tuesday
The state of Colorado’s mobile “Vax Bus” will be in Aspen next week, offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
The bus will be at the Rubey Park Transit Center on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations and appointments are not required, but strongly encouraged for those between the ages of 12 and 17 and also individuals whose preference is to receive the Pfizer vaccine (instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose. The vaccinations are free, and no ID or insurance is required, according to an announcement from Pitkin County Public Health.
Pfizer vaccine availability may be limited: “Due to storage and handling constraints, we are only able to offer limited quantities of Pfizer each day on each mobile unit,” the announcement says. “Please keep in mind all approved COVID-19 vaccines are equally effective at preventing serious illness.”
Vaccinations will take place at one of the six vaccination stations inside the mobile unit. After receiving the vaccine, a vaccination record card will be supplied.
To book an appointment for Monday, visit mobilevax.us/western-slope/9%2F20-aspen--mvu3-. For Tuesday bookings, visit mobilevax.us/western-slope/9%2F21-aspen--mvu3-.
ValleyOrtho receives more recognition from SurveyVitals
SurveyVitals, a health care analytics company specializing in patient experience surveys, has named ValleyOrtho of Glenwood Springs to its list of top performing organizations for the second quarter of 2021.
ValleyOrtho’s patient experience scores outperformed those of thousands of practices across the U.S., according to a news release. ValleyOrtho is part of Valley View Hospital.
“At ValleyOrtho … we take a patient-first approach when caring for our patients, and it is an honor to receive this recognition dedicated to our patient experience,” said Dr. Ferdinand “Tito” Liotta, medical director of Orthopedic Services at Valley View and orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho. “This award mirrors the extraordinary patient service provided by our team in Glenwood Springs.
“These providers and our entire team are focused on providing superior care in a healthy, healing environment. It is a true honor to be the only orthopedic practice in the Roaring Fork Valley to receive this recognition,” Liotta continued.
SurveyVitals offers a suite of survey tools that give health care providers and organizations the insights they need in today’s pay-for-performance environment. Surveys are administered via text message, email and phone. Response data is tallied immediately, and robust online reports provide a real-time view into the health of an organization.
ValleyOrtho’s team of surgeons, physician’s assistants, athletic trainers and nurses provides high quality musculoskeletal care to its patients. The team’s areas of expertise include hand and wrist, shoulder, elbow, knee, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine and revisions.
Earlier this summer, ValleyOrtho’s specialty clinic in Aspen was recognized in SurveyVitals’ list of top 10% performers for “exceptional patient experience” in the first quarter of 2021.
For more information, visit vvorthocare.org.