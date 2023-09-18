The annual Boarding School Fair at Aspen Country Day School will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Representatives from more than 70 schools will be in attendance.
“Regardless of where you are in the process of planning for high school, the Boarding School Fair is a terrific opportunity to explore options beyond your hometown,” an Aspen Country Day School announcement states.
Prior to the fair, a panel discussion on “Why Boarding School?” will be held from 9:15-10 a.m. The fair is free and open to everyone.
The school is located at 85 Country Day Way in Aspen. Visit aspencountryday.org for more information.
City completes Main Street project ahead of schedule
The city of Aspen announced the early completion of the "Maintain Main" resurfacing project.
Initially slated to end on Sept. 22, improvements to Main Street concluded late last week.
The city of Aspen and its dedicated teams worked day and night to streamline operations and ensure the project's swift completion, according to a news release.
"This wasn't just an achievement for the city; it was a collective win for the entire Aspen community," said City Engineer Trish Aragon."The expedited completion of the 'Maintain Main' initiative was truly a result of residents coming together to reduce vehicles on the road. Many chose alternative modes of transportation like walking, biking, and taking public transit, substantially lessening traffic impact and enabling us to finish ahead of schedule."
The release says that the “communal effort” not only made for a smoother operational process but also played a crucial role in the project's early finish. “The significantly lesser impact on traffic and the efficient flow of the project serves as a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites for a common goal,” the release adds.
All detours have been lifted, and regular traffic patterns have resumed. In addition, parking restrictions have been lifted, and all parking zones have returned to their original state.
“We extend our deepest appreciation to the community for their patience and understanding during this essential project. Your cooperation has been invaluable and is one of the key factors that contributed to the project's early completion. However, it's important to note that regular maintenance of this sort will be required until a sustainable funding source can be secured to improve our aging infrastructure,” the release adds.