Reminder: Shuttle, parking reservations are required this year for Maroon Bells
Shuttle or parking reservations are required to visit the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this year, according to a reminder issued by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
“This is a change from past years, and we are really emphasizing to people that they must have advance reservations to visit the area by shuttle or private vehicle,” RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said in a news release. “We are short on space to accommodate a high volume of walk-up riders now that the busy leaf-viewing season is upon us. So, to be guaranteed a seat, everyone is advised to make an advanced reservation.”
Reservations are available via the portal hosted on the Aspen Chamber Resort Association website at aspenchamber.org/maroon-bells. Reservations are filling quickly. More open reservation slots are available during mid-week rather than weekends.
Buses depart from Aspen Highlands Ski Resort to the Maroon Bells every 15 minutes, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Private vehicle parking, with a reservation, is available at the Maroon Bells before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Shuttle service will continue this year through Oct. 18. From Oct. 19-31, reservations for private vehicle parking are available throughout the day.
Commercial transportation service drop-offs such as taxis and limos are not allowed because the shuttle buses can’t accommodate the resulting number of people without reservations needing a one-way shuttle return, the release said.
“If you are bicycling up to the Maroon Bells, remember the road is shared with cars and shuttle buses, so please ride single file as close to the shoulder as possible, and park your bike at the designated bike racks at the scenic area,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in a prepared statement.
The U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County, ACRA, H2O Ventures, the city of Aspen and RFTA coordinated extensively to ensure access by both bus and private vehicle to the Bells this year in a manner that promotes social distancing, the release adds.
Voorhees resigns from GWS City Council
The city of Glenwood Springs has announced the resignation of Councilman Rick Voorhees, which will be effective on Oct. 15 following a scheduled council meeting.
Voorhees has served in the council’s Ward 2 seat since April 2017. During his tenure, Voorhees has served on the Garfield Clean Energy Board, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Board of Directors, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Rural Resort Region and the Ruedi Water and Power Authority.
“He is strongly committed to the quality of life for our residents, affordable housing and strengthening the economy of Glenwood Springs,” the release says. Voorhees is stepping down to spend more time with family.
The city will take applications to fill his position until Oct.16. The term for the seat runs through April 2021.
Applicants must have resided and been a registered voter in Glenwood Springs for one year. Interested applicants may apply online at cogs.us/Council. Or, call 970-384-6406 to obtain a copy of the application.