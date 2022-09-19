Comments being collected on Nov. 8 election issues
Local election officials are collecting comments from the public detailing the pros and cons of six financial issues on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
The comments will be published in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights notice and mailed to all voters 30 days before the election, a Pitkin county news release says. Only comments from registered voters of the districts that are holding elections will be published.
Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter said the county is required by the Colorado Constitution to publish the TABOR Notice, “which is referred to by many residents when studying an issue before voting.”
Financial issues on the November ballot come from the following four jurisdictions, and comments should be emailed to the designated election official of each district as indicated below:
• City of Aspen, Nicole Henning, nicole.henning@aspen.gov.
• Town of Snowmass Village, Megan Harris Boucher, mboucher@tosv.com.
• Crystal Oaks Metro District, Eric Gross, ejg@roaringforklaw.com.
• Aspen Ambulance District, Jeanette Jones, Jeanette.Jones@PitkinCounty.com.
Comments must include a signature. The deadline is noon on Friday. TABOR notices will be mailed to all registered voters no later than Oct. 7.
For more Pitkin County election information, including a soon-to-be-posted sample ballot with the text of all ballot races and measures, visit pitkinvotes.com.
Transit hub project paving means single lanes on Main
Aspen’s Main Street will be narrowed to a single lane in each direction on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate paving and striping work associated with the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project.
During regular work hours, Main Street traffic in the vicinity of Garmisch Street and Aspen Street will narrow down to one lane in both directions to allow room for paving and striping machinery. Traffic will return to two lanes in each direction during the evening, a city of Aspen announcement says.
The temporary bus stops near Hotel Aspen and the Bus Rapid Transit service on South Garmisch Street will remain. Paving and roadway impacts will also take place on south and north Garmisch streets.
“Motorists should expect traffic holds in the project area,” the announcement states.
Text “MAIN” to 844-308-MAIN for Paepcke Transit Hub for more project updates and information on construction impacts.