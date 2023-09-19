Mountain Rescue Aspen assists hiker near Snowmass Lake
Mountain Rescue Aspen assisted a 34-year-old hiker with an ankle injury on Sunday near Snowmass Lake.
A Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release says that emergency dispatchers received a report about the injured hiker at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. A family member in Denver was in contact with the injured hiker through a Garmin InReach Satellite communicator and reached out on the hiker’s behalf. Snowmass Creek trail is a 10-mile route in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness that follows Snowmass Creek up to Snowmass Lake.
An hour after the call, MRA deployed a “hasty team” of two members to locate and assess the injured party, the release says. Additionally, several other members of MRA responded to the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center to help coordinate rescue efforts.
Around 1 p.m. MRA located the injured hiker, performed a medical assessment and then assisted the injured hiker down the trail to the Snowmass Creek trailhead parking area. They were met by an ambulance and personnel from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. The RFFR crew “medically cleared” the hiker, the release states.
All team members were out of the field by 3:30 p.m.
Suspect in custody after alleged threat
A 61-year-old man was arrested on Friday following what was described by the Aspen Police Department as a “hate crime.”
Jeffrey Wayne Nitz, whose address was listed as Pitkin County’s Health and Human Services Building, faces the following charges: menacing with a deadly weapon, a class 5 felony; physical harassment, a class 3 misdemeanor; and ethnic intimidation, a class 1 misdemeanor. The building contains an area designated for the Aspen Homeless Shelter.
The alleged incident, which involved a threat with “what appeared to be a pocketknife,” occurred in the 300 block of Puppy Smith Street shortly before 1 p.m., the arrest record shows.
“This incident is being treated as a hate crime based on comments made to the victims. The suspect is known to law enforcement and there were no injuries reported,” a city news release states.