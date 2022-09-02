Fed program allots $9.7M to reimburse canyon cleanup
A federal transportation relief program will provide another $9.7 million to the state of Colorado as reimbursement for costs associated with repairing Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon following last year’s extreme mudslides and other forms of debris flow.
The money will flow from the U.S. Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration’s emergency relief program that helps states repair roads and bridges damaged by severe storms, floods, wildfires and other events, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado.
“Over the last year, we’ve continued to work together to secure necessary resources to repair Glenwood Canyon, restore the Colorado River and support the communities that rely on them. There’s more to do to protect this important corridor, and we won’t stop until the work is done,” Bennet said in a prepared statement.
The release also quotes U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, who pointed out that the canyon supports economies across the state.
“Last summer’s disaster shows why we need more climate resilient infrastructure,” Hickenlooper said.
Last year, after the August debris-flow incidents, Bennet and Hickenlooper worked with the state’s Congressional delegation to urge the Biden administration to quickly approve an initial request for canyon cleanup funds, the release states. Four days later, the state received $11.6 million through the relief program.
In February, Bennet and Hickenlooper invited U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Glenwood Canyon. Together, they toured the area and witnessed the canyon recovery efforts firsthand.
Labor Dept.: PitCo’s jobless rate fell to 2.8% in July
State labor department statistics released in late August show that Pitkin County’s unemployment rate for July was 2.8%, down from 4.6% in the same month last year.
The 2.8% jobless rate signifies that the county’s jobless rate has returned to levels that were common during the five years leading up to the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the economic turmoil of spring and early summer 2020, the county’s service-oriented economy experienced double-digit unemployment — at times, Pitkin had the highest or nearly the highest rate of the state’s 64 counties.
Also in July, Eagle County had a 2.3% jobless rate, a decrease from July 2021’s 4.2%, and Garfield’s rate was 2.8%., an improvement from the 4.5% recorded in the same month last year.
Comparatively, the state and U.S. recorded rates of 3.3% and 3.5%, respectively, for July.
The most recent Colorado Department of Labor and Employment report places Pitkin County’s labor force at 11,492, with 11,172 actually employed.