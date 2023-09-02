Aspen now recycling plastic bags, film
Aspen City Hall is now accepting plastic bags for recycling at a receptacle on the building’s first floor.
Plastic bags and film require specialized processing for recycling. The city has a goal to recycle 500 pounds of plastic film, which should not be used in single-stream recycling, over the next six months.
Accepted plastics include grocery bags, bread bags, produce bags, bubble wrap and plastic shipping envelopes, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, Ziploc and other closable food storage bags, and case over-rap from items like paper towels and cases of water.
Smith Bridge closure happening this month
The Smith Bridge will undergo improvements next month that will require a full closure of the bridge to traffic.
The closure is expected to last from Sept. 5-14, according to an announcement from Pitkin County.
Detours will be in place for commuters who use Smith Hill Way to access McLain Flats Road or drive McLain Flats Road to reach Highway 82 via Smith Way.
To reach Upper River Road, motorists headed upvalley will be detoured to Gerbaz Way from Highway 82.
Downvalley drivers using McLain Flats Road will be detoured onto Upper River Road and through Woody Creek. The detours are for residents and others with destinations in the Woody Creek and McLain Flats areas; other drivers are encouraged to use Highway 82 to commute upvalley and downvalley.
Smith Bridge, built in 1986, was pinpointed as needing work during a recent county inspection, according to the county. The main intent of the project is to replace deteriorating asphalt.
The work includes a complete resurfacing of the bridge, which requires removal of the asphalt down to the timber deck. The approaches to the bridge will also be repaved.
Following the pavement work, the bridge’s timber arches will be rehabilitated. The bridge will be open during the timber work but will require single-lane closures.
Prior to the work on Smith Bridge’s timber arches, similar work will be done to the bridge on Lower River Road near the intersection of Snowmass Creek Road and Highway 82 (the stoplight at Old Snowmass). Similar work also has been completed on the Gerbaz Way timber arch bridge.
The timber repair work is being done by Top Notch Log Works and the Smith Bridge repaving project is being led by Frontier Paving Inc.