Aspen Skiing Co. has relaunched its “Tenants for Turns” program to try to battle the affordable housing shortage.
SkiCo will trade a full-season pass or 10 single-day lift ticket vouchers or a $1,200 gift certificate for SkiCo products in return for housing after Oct. 1. The company is looking for any type of housing unit or even a spare bedroom for its employees.
“We are very pleased with how the community embraced the program last year,” SkiCo Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Laing said in a statement. “Almost 40 employees were able to find a room.”
The company is hoping for even greater participation this year as the housing shortage continues to outpace solutions, he said.
Interested homeowners or landlords should visit aspensnowmass.com/employment/tenants-for-turns to download an application, or reach out to SkiCo’s talent acquisition team at 970-300-7700 or email at talentacquisition@aspensnowmass.com for more information. Lease terms will be up to the lessor and employee, but they will need to contain certain basic parameters to trigger the incentive package upon verification of the lease by SkiCo.
Project to celebrate National Public Lands Day
Roaring Fork Valley’s Wilderness Workshop and the organization Defiende Nuestra Tierra will host a clean-up and restoration project at the Dinkle Lake Day Use Area at the base of Mount Sopris on Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The free, bilingual event for all ages will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Advance registration must be made at tinyurl.com/WildernessWorkshop.
“This landscape has provided inspiration, sustenance, solace, and enjoyment for many generations and will continue to do so if we all continue to steward these incredible public lands,” said a statement from Wilderness Workshop. “Right at the base of Mount Sopris, Dinkle Lake is adjacent to many popular hiking trails and near the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. Hopefully we'll get to see the peak of the fall colors at this rewarding event!”