Aspen Strong fundraiser invites people to hike, hope and heal
As the name of the event suggests, Aspen Strong’s Hike, Hope, Heal fundraiser on Saturday — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mollie Gibson Park — will give participants the opportunity to go on a group hike, followed by an after-party at the park.
“We will start the day with a warm up and hike to honor those lost in the valley by suicide and end with a celebration in the park with music, vendors, food and libations,” Aspen Strong Executive Director Angelina Taylor said. “Marble Distillery will make cocktails, we will have food from Mawas, and awesome local vendors to shop from, like Ro & Fern and Sopris Health and Wellness, Star Lux Jewelry, ax throwing with AXed Babe, a kids tent — it should be a great day.”
Aspen Strong is a local mental health advocacy nonprofit with a mission to undo societal stigmas through prevention resources and by cultivating education, policy change and community connection.
“The day will be about celebrating community mental health and breaking mental health stigmas. All proceeds will benefit our work at Aspen Strong and the Mental Health Fund,” Taylor said. The Mental Health Fund provides monetary support for therapists to provide 10 free therapy sessions to their clients.
For more information and to register, visit aspenstrong.org/hike-hope-heal.
ValleyOrtho relocates to Main Street office in Aspen
Valley View, a nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, announced on Tuesday the relocation of its ValleyOrtho downtown Aspen office.
“Effective immediately, the new Aspen office is centrally located on Main Street in a renovated, historic Victorian building at 132 West Main Street, Suite A, Aspen 81611,” a ValleyOrtho press release explained. “The office boasts double the space of its current office, as well as more accessible parking, and a robust list of orthopedic services.”
ValleyOrtho’s team’s areas of expertise include knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, elbow, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture management, acute and chronic injury management, the release continues.
ValleyOrtho is currently accepting new patients, and same-day and walk-in appointments are available, “allowing patients to skip the ER for minor injuries,” the release notes. Most insurances are accepted. Parking is available on-site and along the street.
“At ValleyOrtho, we are dedicated to putting our patients first and providing them with the most convenient and comprehensive care possible,” said Dr. Tomas Pevny, ValleyOrtho orthopedic surgeon. “The new office will give our patients access to cutting-edge technologies and support services in a comfortable environment. Instead of patients having to travel and make multiple appointments, on-site X-rays and imaging allow us to diagnose and treat patients the same day.”