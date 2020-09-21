Bridge out for two weeks
A reminder that the replacement of a bridge on the lower Hunter Creek Trail is scheduled to begin today, Sept. 21, which will close the trail to through traffic for about two weeks, according to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
Hikers and bikers won’t be able to cross the creek at the bridge location during construction by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and a Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers crew.
The bridge is .61 miles from the Hunter Creek Trailhead off Lone Pine Road, according to an announcement. The bridge work was delayed by COVID-19 from its original spring date until this week.
Art in Lions Park on Sunday
The Art Base in Basalt presents “Art in the Park” on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event, set for Lions Park, is open to the public and coincides with the final Basalt Market of the season.
Ten local artists will exhibit and sell their work as well as “an assortment of art related goods,” according to a recent press release. Gallery visits in the Art Base, featuring Nancy Lovendahl’s exhibition, “Small Glimpses, Many Times,” continue.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the artists and the Art Base, which is located at 99 Midland Spur. For more, go to www.theartbase.org.
City council seat is available
The city of Glenwood Springs is accepting applications for a seat on the city council after Rick Voorhees last week announced he will step down effective Oct. 15.
Voorhees has served on council since April 2017 and said he is resigning to spend more time with family. The council position continues until April 2021.
“I’m leaving the same way that I came in, fired up with enthusiasm. It has been a wonderful and exhilarating time, at times frightening. We have done a lot of good things and made tough decisions together that I think will serve generations to come,” Voorhees said in a prepared statement.
The council application may be found at www.cogs.us/Council. Or contact the city clerk’s office, Catherine.fletcher@cogs.us, for more information.