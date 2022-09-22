City of Aspen seeks input on police chief recruitment
The city of Aspen is launching a recruitment process to find and select its next police chief and is inviting community members to provide input.
Participants may complete a brief survey and provide comments online at aspen.gov. The survey seeks public feedback about the skills and characteristics that are considered valuable in candidates applying for the selection process, a city news release says.
The survey is currently open and will close on Oct. 3. Community feedback will be used by the Aspen’s city manager and recruiter to identify candidates, select a preferred candidate and establish priorities for the next chief.
“The Aspen Police Department is known for its compassionate policing activities, in partnership with the community,” said Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said in the release. “I am looking forward to finding the best candidate for Aspen who can continue this community-minded focus in our law enforcement agency.”
In accordance with the city charter, the city manager selects and supervises the chief of police. The Aspen City Council confirms the city manager’s appointment.
Police Chief Richard Pryor will retire in December after 29 years of service with the Aspen Police Department, including 15 years as chief of police. The city has hired Strategic Government Resources to assist in recruiting and screening candidates.
In addition to participating in the survey, the community will be invited to meet the selected finalists, the release adds.
ACRA announces contest for 2023 Wintersköl slogan
A committee is now accepting slogan submissions for Wintersköl, Aspen’s toast to winter.
The 72nd annual Wintersköl event will be celebrated Jan. 12-15. When interpreting the slogan, entrants are asked to consider a phrase that embodies the culture and community of Aspen. “Submissions should be imaginative and capture the spirit of the Wintersköl celebration,” an ACRA news release states.
Slogan entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and are limited to five per person. The slogan must be a phrase with no more than five words that can fit on a 3-inch button. Entries can be submitted to: aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/winterskol-slogan-contest or e-mailed to jwood@aspenchamber.org.
The winner will receive one pass to the 2023 Food & Wine Aspen Classic, the release says. The winning slogan will be featured on the 2023 Wintersköl button and throughout the weekend around town. Previous winning slogans include: 2022, Positive Altitude; 2021, The Snow Must Go On; 2020, Legendary Past, Visionary Future.
Wintersköl dates back to January 1951 when the ski lifts closed and Aspen residents, craving wintertime excitement in the downtime, created a weekend of eclectic events to showcase the town’s unique alpine lifestyle, the release adds.
For the full 2023 Wintersköl schedule and most up-to-date information, visit aspenchamber.org.
GWS to continue search for a new city manager
The Glenwood Springs City Council has announced that it has decided to continue the search for a new city manager following a round of recruitment, interviews and public feedback involving three other finalists.
“A final candidate will not be selected at this time,” a city news release says. “The council is currently in discussions with Acting City Manager Steve Boyd to determine next steps for the city.”
The initial finalists were: John Craig, of Mono County, California; Joe Neeb, of Roswell, New Mexico; and Jennifer Ooton, of Glenwood Springs. Ooton currently serves as assistant city manager.
“Thank you to the candidates for your time throughout this process and to the community for your comments. It is with thoughtful consideration that we are opting to not select a final candidate at this time,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement.
“When it comes to appointing a new city manager, our top priority remains on finding the best fit for our community,” Godes continued. “Council was impressed by the candidates, but in this season of transition, we are obliged to carefully evaluate the long-term needs of Glenwood Springs and the organizational priorities of the city.”
More information will be provided as it becomes available, the release adds.