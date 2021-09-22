SBA offers disaster assistance to Colorado small businesses
The closure of Interstate 70 caused by flooding, mudslides and rockslides that occurred July 29-Aug. 2 prompted the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses that were economically impacted by this event.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available to the following Colorado counties: Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco and Routt.
For businesses to be eligible for this low-interest disaster loan, they must have been impacted financially. This does not include any actual property damage to the business facility.
Applicants may apply online and receive more information at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 16, 2022.
Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
350 Roaring Fork calls on local leaders to divest from fossil fuel
On Friday, activists with 350 Roaring Fork, the valley’s only citizen-led climate justice organization, will rally in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale and deliver a petition calling for divesting municipal finances from fossil fuels. Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Pitkin County, New Castle and Snowmass all invest in two statewide investment pools that own a combined $25.6 million in Exxon and Chevron bonds.
While rallying in two locations, petitioners will turn in signatures to officials in all five jurisdictions.
These five municipalities together invest $96 million in the Colorado Secure Assets Fund Trust (CSAFE) and the Colorado Statewide Investment Program (CSIP). Almost 1% of both funds are Exxon and Chevron bonds. More than 400 municipalities, school districts and special districts belong to CSAFE and/or CSIP. The boards of trustees of both funds are themselves made up of municipal officials from many of the same municipalities and districts.
The rallies are scheduled for noon at the Glenwood Springs City Hall, 101 8th St. and 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave.
Read the petition a https://secure.ngpvan.com/ZGYR11u89kaNqbJ6x4pshQ2
KDNK membership drive events
KDNK’s fall membership drive runs through Oct. 6. Related events include:
• Sept. 24. Live music in downtown Carbondale.
• Sept. 25. Chameleon and Merle disc golf tournament.
• Oct. 1. Live music at KDNK.
• Oct. 2. Record sale at Potato Day in Carbondale.
KDNK-FM is broadcast in the Roaring Fork Valley at 88.1, 88.3 and 88.5, and in Leadville at 93.7.
For details, call 963-0139 or go to kdnk.org.