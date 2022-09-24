Carbondale seeks partner for Town Center project
The town of Carbondale recently launched a “request for qualifications” process to find a development partner to lead its Town Center project, a news release from the municipality says.
RFQ submittals are due via email (towncenter81623@gmail.com) on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.
Following a community outreach campaign in 2022, Carbondale will embark on the journey to create a town center that embodies its core values and key development goals, the release says.
Earlier this year, the town acquired 14 contiguous and undeveloped parcels in the core of downtown, covering 1.4 acres. “This opportunity presents a vibrant infill project in a prime location with many of the acquisition and site-development costs in place,” the release states.
A mixed-use project with affordable housing and commercial space is envisioned for the site. The town encourages developers with experience in developing affordable commercial, residential and mixed-use projects in mountain communities to submit a response, the release adds.
To view the project webpage, visit carbondalegov.org/top_alert_detail.php.
Valley View welcomes new surgeon Daniel O’Connor
Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, has welcomed orthopedic surgeon Daniel O’Connor, M.D., to ValleyOrtho.
O’Connor specializes in joint replacement and adult joint reconstruction. He will see patients out of Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Eagle HealthCare, Silt HealthCare, Willits HealthCare and ValleyOrtho Aspen. The ortho team’s areas of expertise include knee, hip, shoulder, sports medicine, joint replacement and revisions, hand, wrist and elbow, a Valley View news release says.
As a specialist in joint replacement and adult reconstruction, O’Connor has extensive experience in robotic-assisted total hip and total knee arthroplasty, muscle-sparing anterior and posterior approach total hip arthroplasty, revision hip and knee arthroplasty, extensor mechanism reconstruction, local rotation flap coverage, and mega prosthesis reconstruction, according to the release.
O’Connor also is accomplished in the orthopedic treatment of fractures, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, ACL reconstruction, infection management, and arthritis management. He comes to Valley View from the University of Chicago, where he completed a fellowship in joint reconstruction after completing medical school at the University of California at Davis.
For more information about the not-for-profit health system, visit vvorthocare.org.
UN Mountain Partnership runs Tuesday to Thursday
International experts on a variety of issues facing mountain communities — climate change, sustainable economic development, environmental resilience, incorporating indigenous cultures and knowledge — will sit on panels that are open to the public during the Sixth Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership in Aspen, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.
The public side events on Tuesday and Wednesday will be moderated and organized by organizations from all over the world, and will address issues facing communities in mountain ranges in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and North America. A single morning event on Thursday is being hosted by The Aspen Institute as part of its Hurst Lecture Series, a news release says.
“We’ve organized this year’s Global Meeting to include public events on a number of topics that address the current challenges and common strengths that mountain communities around the world share,” said Karinjo DeVore, executive director of the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, which is hosting the event.
A full listing of events, with a description of topics and list of panelists, is available at mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events.
The side events will all be held on the Aspen Meadows campus of the Aspen Institute, primarily in the Doerr-Hosier Building. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased on the event website, mountainsmatteraspen.com/side-events, or at the door. Full, one-day and student passes to the full Global Meeting are available at mountainsmatteraspen.com/global-meeting-passes.
“I encourage the community attend the side events and take advantage of this unique international gathering of expertise and learn more about mountain communities in other parts of the world,” DeVore added in the release.
The Mountain Partnership is the United Nations’ only voluntary alliance of partners dedicated to mountain peoples and environments, with over 450 members from 96 countries. This year’s meeting in Aspen is the first ever in North America and has been organized by the nonprofit Aspen International Mountain Foundation.