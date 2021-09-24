Documentary edited locally wins award in Barcelona
The documentary “The Day I Had to Grow Up,” edited in Carbondale by Emmy-winning editor Krysia Carter-Giez, took honors for Best Documentary Short and Best Editing in a Short Film at the Barcelona International Film Festival this week, according to a news release from Carter-Giez.
“The Day I Had to Grow Up,” which currently is streaming on Amazon Prime, focuses on six youth activists as they discuss their hope for change in America and their efforts to influence high-stakes policy issues, including political action on climate change, the student debt crisis and legislation to prevent gun violence.
The documentary originally aired on NBC’s streaming platform in the run up to the presidential election in November 2020. Post production sound and color correction for the project was handled by Dave Taylor of Cool Brick Studios in Carbondale, the release notes.
The documentary was directed by Stefano Da Fre and Laura Pellegrini of Rosso Films International. Carter-Giez and Da Fre have collaborated on film projects for the last five years, winning awards at the Cannes Film Festival and numerous film festivals at home and abroad.
Ruedi Reservoir boat dock moved out of the water
Water levels are low at Ruedi Reservoir, causing the boat ramp dock to be below the paved surface and in the mud.
Because of this, the boat ramp dock will be out of the water for the rest of the boating season. The ramp remains open for those willing to launch without a dock, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
“Given the low water levels across the reservoir and the amount of mud on the ramp, we are urging boaters to use extreme caution both when launching and when on the water,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
Mandatory boat inspections are required to help prevent the spread of zebra and quagga mussels in Colorado reservoirs, including Ruedi Reservoir. Aquatic nuisance inspections are planned to continue at the Ruedi boat ramp through Oct. 31 daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Inspectors will be unable to decontaminate any infested boats if the temperature is below 40 degrees, the release says.
For more information, call 970-963-2266 or visit fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.