Mountain goat hunter sustains fall in Five Fingers area near Aspen Highlands
Mountain Rescue Aspen successfully rescued a mountain goat hunter after the man had fallen Wednesday afternoon in the Five Fingers area near Aspen Highlands, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release.
“On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received an ‘SOS’ notification from a GPS communication device. A short while later someone associated with the owner of the GPS device called 911 with additional information,” the release details. “It was learned that a hunter in the area of the Five Fingers area off of Aspen Highlands Ski area had taken a fall and sustained significant injuries requiring urgent medical resources. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office notified Mountain Rescue Aspen and a rescue mission was established.”
Mountain Rescue deployed immediately into the field and drove to the Conundrum Creek parking lot to attempt to locate the injured hunter. Upon arrival to the Conundrum Creek area, Mountain Rescue Aspen team members spotted the hunter and his friends approximately 1,000 vertical feet up the west side of the valley in a previous avalanche area.
“Patient contact was made with the hunter and the other three members of his party just before 6 p.m. The injured hunter was stabilized in the field and placed into a litter wheel for transport down the steep and rocky slope,” the release explains. “Nearly two hours later, the patient arrived at the Conundrum Creek Parking lot where he was placed into an awaiting ambulance and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for further treatment. All Mountain Rescue Team Members were out of the field by 8:30 p.m.”
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to be mindful of their surroundings when exploring the backcountry and exercise extreme caution in high-angle alpine areas,” the release states.
Roaring Fork School District receives nearly $150K from CDOT grant
The Roaring Fork School District received a Revitalizing Main Streets grant award of $149,999 from the Colorado Department of Transportation for the Ironbridge Development Trail Project, CDOT announced in a press release Friday.
The grant award will support connecting the Rio Grande Trail to the Ironbridge Community in Glenwood Springs by restoring a historic bridge to allow pedestrian use.
“The Hardwick Bridge, which currently serves no function, will provide a crossing point over the Roaring Fork River for the trail and allow pedestrian and bike traffic to access planned commercial establishments and a new school facility,” the release explains.
The Revitalizing Main Streets grants support localities to improve their roadways and community infrastructure, in turn “supporting economic activity and public safety,” according to CDOT. The program began last summer in an effort to mitigate the negative economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
The Ironbridge Development Trail Project is in line with the program’s goals, CDOT Executive Director Shoshona Lew said in a statement.
“This project will create a safe and accessible connection to active transportation routes in Glenwood Springs,” she said. “We’re also thrilled that this historic bridge will be refurbished and reimagined to serve a purpose in the community once again. This builds on the tremendous success that Glenwood Springs has already achieved through the Revitalizing Main Streets program.”
Roaring Fork Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin echoed the sentiment.
"The Roaring Fork School District and Garfield County are extremely excited to rehabilitate the old Hardwick Bridge which will be used for a bike- and pedestrian-friendly trail,” he said in the CDOT release. “This trail will greatly serve the nearby housing communities that currently lack a safe means of accessing the Rio Grande Trail."