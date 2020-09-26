Westbound deck of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon now open
Colorado Department of Transportation officials have announced the completion of the resurfacing of the westbound deck of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
The westbound deck reopened to traffic on Friday, according to a CDOT news release. The work on the deck is part of the overall I-70 Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements project that is still underway.
“While motorists should expect continued lane closures throughout the canyon, [a detour] will end with the reopening of the traffic deck,” the release says.
The overall project has overcome several challenges over its seven-month duration, the release states. In August, the Grizzly Creek Fire erupted in Glenwood Canyon, causing an unprecedented two-week closure of I-70.
Before the project started, I-70 westbound road conditions between the Hanging Lake and No Name exits were poor and deteriorating. The driving surface was rough and uneven and several elements were exhibiting wear and beginning to fail, the release says.
Construction crews began their work just before the national escalation of the COVID-19 health crisis and quickly implemented safety precautions. General contractor American Civil Constructors “efficiently worked to complete high-quality repairs and improvements” throughout the project, the release adds.
Remaining work includes barrier installation and a bridge joint replacement. To date, crews have repaired or replaced five bridge expansion joints (a total of six will be completed), replaced a bearing device at the westbound bridge next to Hanging Lake, completed repairs to the westbound bridge deck, placed 95,000 square yards of polyester concrete (approximately 5 miles of roadway length) and upgraded 28 pedestrian ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards throughout canyon rest areas.
MRA team assists unprepared couple at Snowmass Creek Trail
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday of a married couple in their mid-60s who went to hike the Snowmass Creek Trail about 10 hours earlier and had not returned.
“It was reported this couple did not have adequate gear for hiking at night or to endure the temperature drop. It was also reported the couple was unfamiliar with this trail,” a sheriff’s office news release says.
Due to the couple’s lack of gear to safely camp through the night and unfamiliarity with the area, two teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen were activated and deployed immediately. At approximately 10:12 p.m. they made contact with the subjects and walked them out, the release states.
Nine members of MRA and the sheriff’s office participated in the safe and successful completion of the mission.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to always be prepared for the unexpected time out in the backcountry. This may include emergency shelter, extra food, clothing, water and head lamp,” the release adds.