Upon learning of the tragedy of an eighth-grade Aspen School District student dying by suicide, staff issued a statement Tuesday.
“Today school staff was informed that a student had died and that the cause of death was suicide,” the statement from the district reads. “Our thoughts and support go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Trained crisis counselors are currently meeting with students and staff as needed, the district announcement explains.
“Please be sensitive to the fact that research has shown that graphic, sensationalized or romanticized descriptions of suicide deaths in the news media can contribute to suicide contagion,” it continues, going on to explain the phenomenon as “copycat suicides … particularly among the youth.”
The district statement underscored that no media will be permitted on school grounds during a difficult time, adding, “Out of respect for the family, we have nothing more to share at this time.”