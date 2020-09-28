Open Space board to look at Glassier update
On Oct. 1, the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board will begin its perusal of the updated draft management plan for Glassier Open Space, according to a recent announcement from OST. The plan was originally adopted in Jan. 2015 and includes 282 acres of open space in the midvalley.
Part of the planning process was a community survey that concluded Aug. 31, the announcement noted. “If the board feels the draft is ready for release, a public comment period will follow.”
In a memo to board members about the 2020 Glassier Open Space Management Plan, staffers Lindsey Utter, Jessie Young, Paul Holsinger and Liza Mitchell write: “Glassier Open Space is a midvalley gem that represents all facets of the Open Space and Trails mission including protecting the scenic view plane and wildlife habitat, preserving historic agricultural uses, and providing trail access to public lands and the Roaring Fork River.”
Since the adoption of the plan five years ago, “agricultural areas on the property were divided into lease areas and leased to local farmers and ranchers; a new head gate to measure and allocate water throughout the property was installed along the Home Supply Ditch; two user-separated singletrack trails (closed to dogs and seasonally closed for wintering wildlife) were designed and built, in addition to the access route through the active agricultural lease areas, river access for non-commercial fishing was opened to the public; and the Hooks Spur Parking area was acquired and constructed,” the staff memo noted.
Much has been learned about the property’s “dynamics” over the past five years and county staff have worked with the board to adopt policies on biodiversity and human use, an agricultural lease policy and bid process as well as an historic structures policy.
Located in Eagle County, the Glassier property came together through two acquisitions, the purchase of Red Ridge Ranch in 2013 and the Fred L. and Freda L. Glassier Ranch in 2014, which totaled $10.9 million. Partners include Pitkin and Eagle counties, town of Basalt, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Mid Valley Trails Committee.
“The 2020 Glassier Management Plan update seeks to reinforce the foundation of the original plan, while focusing energy on areas that are ready for additional consideration,” according to the meeting’s packet information.
“This plan also sets forth a process to reactivate the farmstead area and facilitate productive agricultural operations on the property by evaluating the options for on-site housing including the potential of rehabilitating the house.”
The Oct. 1 virtual meeting begins at 9 a.m. More information may be found at www.pitkinostprojects.com/glassier-open-space-management-plan.html
Basalt Town Council to visit TACAW construction
On Friday, the Basalt Town Council will tour the Arts Campus at Willits, which is under construction at 400 Robinson Street and includes the Contemporary Center for the Performing Arts, a flexible performance space.
The building is expected to be completed and open by mid-2021. The Contemporary’s centerpiece is a 240-seat facility for lectures, concerts and multiple other uses.
Elected officials will begin the tour in Willits Town Center at 9 a.m. The public notice, in the event that more than two councilmembers attend, was posted Friday. For more information, go to basalt.net.