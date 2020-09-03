Stage 2 restrictions are now in effect for all city of Aspen utility customers. The goal is to reduce total water use by 15-20% below current use, according to a city new release.
Aspen City Council enacted a water shortage ordinance following the U.S. Drought Monitor’s declaration that Pitkin County has fallen under “extreme drought conditions.” In addition, local rivers are running at 40-70% of median flows, the release says.
“The city’s water supply is dependent on streams so the community’s collective actions will help preserve our shared water supply over the dry late summer and fall,” the release states.
There are several restrictions in place for residents, commercial users and the city of Aspen, which include the following:
• Watering of any lawn, garden, landscaped area, tree, shrub or other plant shall be prohibited from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Water every other day on an odd-even schedule, which means watering according to address number.
• There shall be no washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios or other paved areas.
• There shall be no refilling of swimming pools with water furnished by the city.
• There shall be no noncommercial washing of privately owned cars, except from a bucket and except from a hose equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle.
• No new public or private landscaping installations shall be allowed, with the exception of that required as a minimum for erosion control of disturbed surfaces as determined by the city.
• No new water connections shall be authorized; however, existing authorizations shall be honored.
• Tier 3 and 4 water customers will have rate increases.
“We could easily reach our target reductions if each of our 4,000 water customers focused on these new behaviors, particularly watering their landscape every other day rather than daily and watering before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.,” said Steve Hunter, utilities resource manager, in a prepared statement.
“Because the streams are running very low and it’s easy for everyone to see the impact of the drought, we hope our shared conservation values will resonate with people’s water usage. The streams we see today are tomorrow’s drinking water so anything we can do to preserve our supply goes a long way, not just in reaching our reduction goals for our customers but protecting the rivers as much as possible,” he added.
The city has been managing its own parks and golf course watering schedules to reflect water shortage rules. While the city is taking an educational approach to enforcement, there are measures in place for offenders, including written warnings and fines if the noticed violations of restrictions are not heeded.
For more information, visit cityofaspen.com/drought.
Injured biker rescued from Deadline Trail
A mountain biker suffering from injuries not threatening to life was rescued from Deadline Trail in Sky Mountain Park on Wednesday.
According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release, emergency dispatchers received a call around 10:52 a.m. from a man who had crashed his mountain bike on Deadline Trail and needed assistance with extricating himself from Sky Mountain Park.
A county open space ranger who was patrolling Sky Mountain Park was able to locate the man and render aid within minutes of the report. Another ranger, along with a Snowmass Village police officer, assisted with rescue coordination, as they were familiar with how to access the section of Deadline Trail where the man had crashed.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue provided an ambulance, as well as two ATVs, as part of the rescue effort. Firefighters took both ATVs up Jackrabbit Ridge Road, off of Owl Creek Road, toward Deadline Trail. The firefighters had to park their ATVs and hike approximately 1,000 feet with a litter to the man’s location, the release states.
The firefighters then carried the man back to the ATVs, and he was transported in the litter, pulled by one of the ATVs, down to Owl Creek Road, where he was transferred to the ambulance and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital at 12:49 p.m. All remaining rescue personnel were cleared from the scene at 12:55 p.m., the release adds.