Woman injured on Capitol Ditch Trail rescued
A 75-year-old woman was injured on Friday after slipping and falling on rocks at a Capitol Ditch Trail stream crossing.
The woman was rescued by local emergency responders and airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction for treatment.
“It was reported by a family member, who was with the woman, that she felt pain in her ribs and back and that she was experiencing shortness of breath,” a Pitkin County Sheriff’s news release states.
Emergency dispatchers a call at 12:19 p.m. Friday about a medical emergency on the trail. The call was transferred to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, which apprised Mountain Rescue Aspen of the emergency and the need for a rescue mission. MRA volunteers convened at their headquarters, the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center, and also the Capitol Creek Trailhead. CareFlight of the Rockies accepted a flight request at 12:51 p.m., and a helicopter was dispatched from Rifle, the release says.
The CareFlight crew, which consists of a pilot, a paramedic, and a nurse, landed on scene, at an elevation of approximately 9,500 feet, at 1:33 p.m. and determined that the woman would need to be transported to St. Mary’s. Due to weight restrictions, which can vary with factors such as fuel levels, weather and altitude, the CareFlight crew had to offload equipment from their helicopter and leave a crewmember behind. CareFlight flew out of the field with the woman at 2:11 p.m., the release says.
MRA volunteers assisted the woman’s family and the remaining CareFlight crew member back to the trailhead. Overall, 17 MRA volunteers, three CareFlight crewmembers, and two sheriff’s office deputies participated in the rescue effort, the release adds.
Capitol Ditch Trail is one of two trails used to access Capitol Lake. The trailhead is about 24 miles northwest of Aspen.
Local author of marketing book to hold signing event
Aspen resident Scott Martin, author of “The Ultimate Business Superpower,” will hold a book-signing event on Thursday at The Aspen Hive, 429 E. Cooper Ave. The event is free and open to the public and starts at 5 p.m.
Martin, a direct response copywriter, author and ski instructor, said his book is geared toward marketing managers and executives, as well as business owners and executives. The book “describes what a direct response copywriter does and how a direct response copywriter generates revenue for a company.”
It also dispels common marketing myths and explains why companies should use direct marketing instead of branding, Martin said.
“I wrote the book to help people who may be wondering about what really works in marketing. I was also sick and tired of people asking me, ‘what’s that?’ when I told them ‘I’m a direct response copywriter.’ Everyone in business should know what a direct response copywriter does. A direct response copywriter can help a company generate whopping revenue, literally out of thin air,” he said.
For more information, visit scottmartincopywriter.com.