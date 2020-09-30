The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct rockfall mitigation work today on Independence Pass — a project that will require the closure of Highway 82 east of Aspen.
The closure is necessary for motorists’ safety as crews repair mitigation systems designed to prevent rocks from impacting the highway, according to a CDOT news release. The closure is anticipated to be in place for all traffic, eastbound and westbound, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Motorists should use alternate routes during those hours. Vehicles longer than 35 feet, as well as overweight vehicles, are strictly prohibited from using the pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines, the release adds.
For the latest road condition information, visit cotrip.org.
Local fire departments awarded
nearly $1M from grant program
Colorado River Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Grand Valley Fire Protection District and Gypsum Fire Protection District have been awarded nearly $1 million through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The Glenwood Springs department said in a news release the award money will allow replacement of current self-contained breathing apparatus and ensure continued compliance with National Fire Protection Agency standards. SCBAs ensure that our firefighters have access to breathable air when operating in toxic environments, the release says.
The grant requires a 10% match, which will be split among the four agencies, depending on the number of SCBAs each agency receives, the release states.
Since 2001, AFG has helped fire agencies across the nation obtain critically important equipment, protective gear and other resources necessary for protecting the public and ensuring the safety of firefighting personnel.
“We are thrilled to be awarded this highly competitive grant as we continue to innovate new and creative methods for ensuring fiscal responsibility and efficiency within our communities,” the release adds.
—Aspen Daily News Staff Reports