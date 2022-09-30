Volunteers needed for trail, landscape projects
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is looking for help on its last three projects of the season, in Glenwood Springs, Basalt and Silt.
There will be a fire adaptation on the Wulfsohn property in Glenwood Springs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“To help prevent another Coal Seam Fire, join with fire experts to learn about and then implement much needed fire mitigation tactics,” the information for the work day states.
The project is family friendly, with on-site child care for kids ages 4 through 8. There are physically strenuous and moderate activities.
The next volunteer opportunity will be work on the Ponderosa Trail in Basalt on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New sections of the trail will be enhanced. The project has physically easy and moderate activities.
The final project of the year will be restoration at the Silt River Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Along the Colorado River are the pastures, fishing grounds and organic farm of the Silt River Preserve. Come restore the landscape and improve access trails, making this a town park for everyone to enjoy,” said the promotional material from RFOV.
The project has physically easy and moderate activities.
Advance registration is required at rfov.org/calendar.
Crystal Road to close Oct. 2-7 for repairs
U.S. Forest Service Road 314 that provides access to the Crystal townsite and Crystal Mill will be closed to all uses Oct. 2-7 for repairs.
The road was damaged by flooding and debris flows after heavy rain in August. Forest Service personnel counted more than a dozen slides piling debris up to 15 feet high. Gunnison County’s road and bridge department cleaned the debris off the road in just a few days but additional work is required before spring runoff, according to authorities.
Crews from Gunnison County and the Forest Service want to complete the work prior to winter, when the road is closed because of heavy snow.
“There is never a convenient time for road work, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we take the steps needed to keep this popular route open over the long-term,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said a prepared statement.
The road work will require use of heavy equipment so it will be closed to all uses — motorized travel, cycling, hiking and horseback-riding. The closure affects a 4-mile stretch from Daniel’s Hill to the Crystal Mill. The mill can still be accessed from Lead King Basin Road with high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles.
Aspen Flight Academy to hold Sat. fundraiser
The Aspen Flight Academy will hold its annual fundraising event at the Atlantic Aviation FBO Hangar, 69 Airport Road, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations will accepted. Donations also be made online via aspenflightacademy.org.
The academy invites the community to see the latest in technology and flight training while enjoying food, live music, airplane displays and plane rides, as well as on-site conversations with industry representatives and Aspen Flight Academy students and instructors, according to a news release.
Founded in 2014, the Aspen Flight Academy is a nonprofit flight-training school dedicated to giving students the opportunity to become certified pilots. Since 2019, it has partnered with the Aspen School District for the Every Student Flies program, which gives youths the opportunity to experience a flight and learn about aviation careers, the release says.
“Our program keeps growing and we could not be so successful without the support of all of our sponsors and the Aspen community,” said Mike Pearce, academy president.
Academy sponsors include Atlantic Aviation, the fixed-base operator for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Atlantic Aviation provides fuel for academy flights.
Other sponsors are: Michelin, Berlinger, ANB Bank, The Duck Company, Holton Capital Group, Alpine Bank, Storm Help Pro, Bose, Bubba Air, Preferred Aircraft Detailing, NetJets, Clark’s Market and Mayo Aviation.