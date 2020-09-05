Off to the races
Maybe hold the mint juleps if you plan to watch the 146th Kentucky Derby Saturday at the drive-in viewing — presented by the Colorado Betting Company — at Buttermilk.
Races will be shown on a high-definition LED screen, and audio will be transmitted via FM radio to vehicles in the parking lot, according to a Colorado Betting Company press release.
“Each vehicle will be parked in a 20x20 space during the viewing experience and all races will be broadcasted live from NBC Gold,” it reads. “Food and beverage packages will be available from Bumps Restaurant and ASC Catering with the purchase of parking permits.”
Those parking permits start at $40 and peak at $100 for front-row views. Vehicles can access the lot beginning at 2:30 p.m. before the main event at 3.
And while drinking alcohol in vehicles is frowned upon by law enforcement, organizers are hoping there will be no shortage of Derby hats.
“All participants are encouraged to dress in festive attire with the best derby hat and best decorated vehicle winning sponsor prizes. Attendees interested in making bets on the races are encouraged to download the Colorado Betting Company app at goplaynow.com.”
Fire and ice
A major storm expected to drop southward out of Canada through the weekend and early next week may bring record heat Sunday and Monday, leading to red flag alerts and increased fire danger — before near-record low temperatures Wednesday morning, with hard freezes possible in the high country.
Those with travel plans for Labor Day weekend into the Front Range should anticipate weather forecasts of 90-degree days, with Denver tying its all-time record for most 90-plus-degree days in a year, at 73. But by Tuesday, the high temperature in the forecast for Denver peaks at 44 degrees. The lowest recorded high temperature for Denver on Sept. 8 is 42 degrees.
And if holiday weekend plans do include being out of town, travelers planning to come back via Independence Pass need to plan to do so Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin rockfall safety work Tuesday, requiring a daytime lane closure with alternating traffic from mile-posts 59 to 62.
“There will be a few days of full closures for rockfall mitigation in late September and early to mid-October,” a CDOT press release elaborates.